Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

It's always a key stage of the season and Preston North End will have the opportunity to strengthen their squad further in January. The Lilywhites sit sixth in the table after 15 games, but have 10 matches to contest before the transfer market reopens. The hope, of course, will be that Ryan Lowe's men can remain towards the top of the division until then.

The bulk of North End's work was done in the summer, with eight new recruits brought to Deepdale - including club record buy Milutin Osmajic. PNE reportedly paid a fee in the region of £2.1million to land the Montenegrin, while fellow overseas signing Mads Frokjaer was said to have demanded around £1.2m. Experienced trio Duane Holmes, Jack Whatmough and Will Keane were also snapped up along with Liam Millar, Layton Stewart and Calvin Ramsay.

Osmajic, Frokjaer, Millar, Keane and Holmes - whose impact in particular has been excellent - are all off the mark for the season. Lowe was keen to reduce the size of the squad at PNE and he has now had time to do that, with the quality brought through the door pleasing him. Last week, Lowe observed that Preston's squad - in his view - has progressed substantially. But, there always remains room for improvement.

North End's manager has been backed as well as any in recent times and there will be an onus on Lowe to keep delivering results. There are, mind, some clear areas in which North End can look to address - once they get the opportunity to do so. Lowe said himself, recently, that another couple of transfer windows may be needed to get 'everything' he needs.

And having boosted the striking department in the summer, with a settled goalkeeping unit and competition in midfield, defence will surely be the primary focus moving forwards. Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay - both contracted until the summer of 2025 - are ever-presents back there for PNE. As is Andrew Hughes when fit, but the Welshman's availability has been hampered in the last year-and-a-half.

He played through the majority of the previous campaign with a shoulder issue, which was addressed in the summer, but a calf problem has sidelined the 31-year-old for more than a month now. Whatmough looked a steady addition to the squad on paper this summer, but a hamstring injury has seen him spend the last four weeks on the sidelines too. Naturally, Preston's defence will evolve in the next couple of years, but January could well be a time to eye reinforcements.

Greg Cunningham, 32 and Patrick Bauer, 31, are contracted until the end of the season - with the former having picked up a hamstring injury of late and Bauer down the pecking order. Storey and Lindsay are competent operators at Championship level but they, like nearly every player, will go through dips in form, confidence or pick up knocks.

Their places in the team, at present though, do not seem under great threat. Recruiting a young centre-back with scope to grow, therefore, could be a strong and smart move by North End. Not only to boost the squad, but also develop a potential asset in another area of the pitch. Craig Hemmings and co have shown they will support Ryan Lowe financially and trust the view of Preston's recruitment staff. After targeting permanent additions over the summer, PNE must continue looking to build.

Elsewhere, Lowe could look to add in wide areas. With Ramsay back in the fold after missing the whole of the season to date, Preston's right side could look a lot better in the coming weeks - but there remain question marks down the left. Liam Millar has added directness and flair to the squad, though wing-back is not his natural position and Robbie Brady's suitability for that role is not ideal either. Kian Best is a young prospect, who has a big few years ahead of him but has drifted in and out of the first team this season. Expecting too much of him, too soon, is unfair.

Duane Holmes is capable in wide areas, but Millar is the only out-and-out winger on North End's books and - with Lowe using 4-4-1-1 and 4-2-3-1 more this campaign - another player of the Canadian's ilk could boost Preston's threat further. One role which has become more and more popular in football in the last few years is the left footed, right winger. Lowe has watched a pretty good one play for his beloved Liverpool since 2017.

