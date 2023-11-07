Preston North End's Duane Holmes celebrates scoring

He was always a nuisance to play against and Preston North End aren’t half glad to now have Duane Holmes on their side. The American swapped Yorkshire for Lancashire in the summer, arriving from Huddersfield Town on a two-year deal. The financial outlay was minimal for Preston; the impact has been significant.

The signature of Holmes was perceived as a steady piece of business by the Lilywhites, but he has surely exceeded expectations. Holmes had to bide his time in the first few games but, after inspiring the win at Stoke City in early September, manager Ryan Lowe has made the number 25 a regular in his starting XI.

With four goals and three assists in all competitions, Holmes has provided end product as well as a threat. Agile, tricky and quick in the final third, he has undoubtedly boosted Preston’s attacking quality. The hard work off the ball, for the team, is always there too from a player who knows the Championship like the back of his hand.

Keeping Holmes fit, after a few issues in recent years, was a slight concern heading into the campaign but so far, so good on that front. He will continue to have a big say on the season if he keeps himself available, having shown his ability to carry out a variety of roles in a variety of formations.

Holmes seems firmly at home with PNE - a likable, bubbly character who doesn’t take himself too seriously but wants to win more than anything. It hasn’t taken him long to become a favourite among the fan base, with the reaction from Preston fans on social media - when asked to rate his season so far - overwhelmingly positive. Here’s what PNE supporters had to say on ‘X’ (formerly Twitter):

@joesmith261 said on ‘X’: ‘A delight to watch and years since we’ve had that kind of pace in the team to frighten the opposition.. 9/10’. The view of @SeanyyJames is: ‘8/10. Impacts games, never stops running and one of the first names on the team sheet. Belting, under the radar signing.’

And @prestonplumber7 said: ‘He’s been superb. Fantastic addition. I love how he turns and runs at defences at every opportunity. He’s had plenty of brilliant performances so far, the highlight for me was that 2nd half at Stoke. Came on at half time and won the game for us. Class act.’

@davidpne weighed in with: Must be pushing 8/10. Works hard for the team and makes things happen. Energy and pace. Chipping in with goals and assists along the way. Fantastic signing and comes across as a top bloke too! Our American boy! @aidan_killeen8 said: ‘Easily a 9, impacts the game hugely providing energy and always looking to attack whenever he receives the ball. Quality addition to the squad’