Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is well aware of the frustration among the Lilywhites faithful, but has not lost any belief himself.

North End, since their eight game unbeaten start to the season which featured six wins, have picked up 16 points from a possible 57 - four wins, four draws and 11 defeats. After the New Year's Day round of fixtures, PNE slipped to 14th in the Championship table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have been growing calls from sections of the fan base for Preston to change manager, with Lowe having spent more than two years in the Deepdale hot seat. Owner Craig Hemmings and director Peter Ridsdale, though, released a statement last month vowing to support Lowe through a tricky period. PNE's boss is now hungry to reward that faith.

"It's a daily thing with us, we have to keep learning and doing the right things," said Lowe. "I try and be positive, but I get the frustration - of course. We don't like losing games of football because the remit is to try and win as many as we can. We are still on track to try and get the points tally me and the staff want. We didn't give the lads many objectives this season, because we know the league is tough and they didn't really want them. We will keep fighting as long as we can, for the shirt. It's not nice when you are dropping down, but I think the start we had, I don't know - did we start off too fast?

"But, I wouldn't give that away for nothing. There are plenty of other teams who would swap for that, so what we need to do after the weekend is get back on track - and I am a big believer that we can, because we've got a fantastic squad who can do it. It's about training and putting things into scenarios. We work with the lads on scenarios and put the lads in meetings, speak about it and find solutions amongst ourselves. Because, as I've said, I don't have all the answers. We have to try and do it collectively. What we can do is put that into the players and then it's over to them to find that way.

"Listen, I am not going to lie, every time we ask them to do it, they do it. We will come up short in some stages, of course we will, because that's what we are - but it's not for the lack of trying. That is what I am saying about finding solutions as to how we be better. In certain games, we should've had more points: sending offs and not putting the ball in the back of the net. We know we can do it, because it's proven. If it hadn't been, then it'd be a worry but it's proven that we've done it and after the weekend that is what we have to get back to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've lacked quality in different games, but we've also had unbelievable quality. So, I think for the lads who talk about the numbers and whatnot and the xGs and the chances - I think we are the best in the division for being clinical. So, it is there, you can see it. Whether it's lack of quality in decision making, putting the ball in the right area or not getting across - there are loads of factors in it. But, there is never any blame culture. We have to do this together and work together on it. That is what we are doing. We've got a fantastic group of players, who can do it. Is it confidence at times? Potentially, yeah. What we have to do is keep the lads bubbly and keep doing the right things. I am a big believer that, once you get one win on the board, everything changes. I know what these PNE fans want and we are trying our hardest to get it.

"That is the big thing, we will always keep trying. The progression when we came through the door - and I know it doesn't look like it at the moment - but where we were as a club. We finished 11 points outside of the play-offs and then last season six points outside. I think, and the group believe, that we should've got something out of it and taken it to the last game against Sunderland. Was that a lack of belief, confidence or know-how? I don't know. But, we are trying to be better than last season and we are on track to do that. We've got 20 league games to go, to try and fulfil that. I get where we have dropped to and that we've come down, but you only have to look at the teams who were behind us and are now getting to where they want to get to.