4 . Blackburn Rovers 1-4 PNE, 2022/23

One of the stand out performances under Lowe, with Rovers destroyed 1-4 on their own patch. With snow in the air and England in action later that day, in the World Cup, this is a day that will live long in the memory. North End scored three of their four goals in front of that packed out away end - and the fourth of them, from Ben Whiteman, was a thing of beauty. Not to forget, PNE were absolutely down to the bare bones.