Ryan Lowe has been Preston North End manager for 890 days, with 13th, 12th and 10th placed finishes secured in the boss’ three seasons. But, which moments stand out from the Liverpudlian’s tenure so far?
From derby day victories to away day triumphs, we pick out the best nine here...
1. PNE 3-1 Blackpool, 2022/23
It's the derby and after a disappointing day in the reverse fixture, there was big pressure on this one. North End got the job done in emphatic fashion - the Brad Potts goal the perfect start, in front of the away fans. It was a great day for Preston and a result which sent the Seasiders even closer to the drop.
2. Blackburn Rovers 1-2 PNE, 2023/24
You could argue the top four in any order really, as they were all fantastic. But we're putting this last gasp header at Ewood Park in at number two. Liam Lindsay wanted that the most and when it hit the back of the net, the away end just completely exploded. You will struggle to see better PNE scenes than this... and of course, Alan Browne's opener on the night was sublime too.
3. PNE 1-0 Blackpool, 2021/22
Blackpool will always mean more than Blackburn, but it was tough picking number three and four. Cameron Archer's special solo strike, to win the West Lancashire derby at Deepdale, gets the nod. The youngster deserved to have this moment - under the lights too - given his efforts in a PNE shirt. It was the first meeting with Blackpool, at home, for almost nine years. North End got those bragging rights, thanks to a moment of magic from a wonderful player.
4. Blackburn Rovers 1-4 PNE, 2022/23
One of the stand out performances under Lowe, with Rovers destroyed 1-4 on their own patch. With snow in the air and England in action later that day, in the World Cup, this is a day that will live long in the memory. North End scored three of their four goals in front of that packed out away end - and the fourth of them, from Ben Whiteman, was a thing of beauty. Not to forget, PNE were absolutely down to the bare bones.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.