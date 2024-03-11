Ryan Lowe makes Preston North End demand ahead of Plymouth Argyle as play-off race heats up
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is determined to take the season as deep as possible.
The Lilywhites saw their push for a play-off spot take a hit last Saturday, as Stoke City nicked all three points at Deepdale - in the 87th minute. Defeat on home soil left PNE in ninth spot at the end of the weekend, five points behind sixth placed Norwich City - but with a game in hand.
It's a long trip down to Lowe's old club, Plymouth Argyle, up next - in the last match before the March international break. Preston's loss to the Potters was their first in eight games and while Lowe isn't making any big statements or promises, he is in no mood to see the season peter out.
"Yeah, do you know what?" said Lowe. "I just want everyone associated - players, staff and fans - to make sure we give ourselves an opportunity towards the end of the season. We want to stay in and around the mix, stay in the top half and see what happens. As you have seen, the results are crazy. We have got one game more to play than others.
"But, what I don't want it to do is just fizzle out because we've got 53 points. I want more... I want to achieve more points than we got last season and see where it takes us. And if we can do that, then we'll hopefully have a good end to the season."
Lowe added: "I have said numerous times that the Championship is relentless and this is what's going to happen. Teams are going to beat each other. We will get back to the drawing board. We have got a week now, to prepare for the next one. What I want us to do is get the confidence back up, get some points, have a break and then hopefully, come back and hit the ground running with nine games to go."