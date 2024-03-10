2 . North End off the pace

'Flat' was the appropriate word used by Ryan Lowe, to describe the first half at Deepdale. North End weren't able to make a quick start to the game and Stoke settled pretty well. Preston just weren't their usual selves, with Mads Frokjaer on the fringes of the game - though he did go on to provide an excellent assist and thread some other dangerous passes through. As an attacking unit, PNE just didn't hit the levels they have done of late. As for what his team could've done better given Stoke's man-to-man approach, Lowe said: "We could've got in behind, strikers could've played a little bit closer and Mads didn't really get on the ball as much as we'd like - but we knew that, if they played the way they played. Condense the space, that's what you have to do but you have to find a way. We try to shout and get information on, but it's hard - so we got to half time and you could see it was fresh in the second half. We were higher up the pitch, in better areas and scored a fantastic goal. To concede the way we did, I am not happy about it and the lads know. But, we will watch it, debrief it, analyse it and make sure we are better next time."