Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hopes to get a decent enough reception upon his return to Home Park this weekend.

The Lilywhites' final Championship match, before the international break, sees them go down to Plymouth Argyle. It's a long trek down to the southwest coast for North End, who are looking to bounce back from last weekend's defeat to Stoke City and keep pace with the play-off spots.

For Lowe, it is his first visit back to the club he left in December 2021 - to take on the Preston job after Frankie McAvoy's departure. Argyle supporters were left aggrieved at the time, but Lowe would like to think time has been a healer and both parties can show respect for each other.

"Well look, I think you leave a football club one of two ways," said Lowe. "That's because you've gone on to a 'bigger' club in my eyes, from where we were in League One. Plymouth are fantastic and they are a big club in their own right. But, I had an opportunity to move to this fantastic football club - from another fantastic football club. I will definitely show my appreciation to the fans. Albeit when you leave, there are always some grumbles. It's been a long time since and there has been another manager leave, since then.

"So, I think I will get - or I am hoping I get - a decent enough reception, because of the work I did there. I committed two-and-a-half years of my life, without my family down there - to get them back to where they wanted to get to and start the train journey to where they are now. So, I think the general public and die-hards will understand that and know that. You might get one or two, or a minority, who are a little bit bitter and disappointed in different ways. But listen, I had a lovely time down there - fantastic club and fan base.

"I still think there is a good connection there, with large parts of the fans. I've still got loads of friends down there and I will definitely show my appreciation. After Saturday, I am obviously rooting for them to stay in the division because they played a big part in my journey - as well as me playing a big part in their journey. So, there may be a minority - I don't know - but I think the real fans, directors and people around the football club, know the job I did for them to get them where they are today."

As for North End, it is 14 years since the club's last trip to Plymouth - Sean St Ledger was on the score sheet in a 1-1 draw that day. Lowe knows the backing the home team will receive on Saturday, but hopes his players can handle it and finish on a high - heading into the break.

"Yeah, well I can only go off when I was there and the environment was brilliant," said Lowe. "The fans were excellent. It's been a bit indifferent of late, with the results. But, what you have got is die hard fans who sing loud and proud. You talk about players wearing the badge on their hearts, those fans wear the badge on their hearts as well.