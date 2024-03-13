Ian Foster, Manager of Plymouth Argyle

Preston North End have their first trip to Home Park since 2010 this weekend.

The Lilywhites face Plymouth Argyle away from home, as Ryan Lowe returns to the Pilgrims' ground for the first time since leaving. North End, of course, lured Lowe away from the southwest side in December 2021.

It's the final match before the international break and PNE will look to finish on a high, after defeat to Stoke City saw their play-off push stall last time out. Here, Argyle reporter, Chris Errington, gives us the lowdown on all things Plymouth.

What has life been like post-Steven Schumacher and how has Ian Foster been received?

CE: 'Steven Schumacher had the highest win percentage of any manager in Argyle history, so it was never going to be easy after losing him - especially just six days before Christmas and with the January transfer window just around the corner. The timing of his departure to Stoke City from the club's perspective was terrible. He had built on the success of Ryan Lowe at Home Park and it was always going to be difficult for whoever replaced him - because the bar had been set very high.

'The club opted for former England under-20s head coach Ian Foster and there was not a lot known about the 47-year-old, although he has a strong coaching background with The Football Association. Argyle had some good early results under Foster but it has been a struggle for them of late, although it is fair to point out they have had a tough run of fixtures, including against the likes of Leeds, Ipswich and West Bromwich Albion.'

Has Foster tweaked Argyle's style of play at all?

CE: 'Argyle had been playing some great attacking football under Steven Schumacher, but were also conceding a lot of goals - and quite a few preventable ones at that. So, I think one of Ian Foster's aims was to try to get them tighter in defence. For example, he has had Argyle playing in a 3-4-2-1 formation whereas Schumacher had gone with a 4-3-3. Foster has also wanted to see his side press quite high up the pitch at times, which has been a significant change. The debate among the Argyle fans, though, is that the team have lost some of their attacking spark.'

Just how big of a game is this one for Plymouth?

CE: 'Their results at Home Park were absolutely superb over a two-year period, but Argyle have lost the last three in a row and without scoring in any of them - although they were all against top six opposition in Leeds, West Brom and Ipswich. They need to get back to winning ways in front of the Green Army as soon as possible, and this is the first opportunity to do that. Also, with a two-week international break coming up it would be great for them to go into that on a high note.

What reception do you think Ryan Lowe will receive on Saturday?

CE: 'It's hard to tell. Ryan Lowe leaving Argyle in December 2021 seems like a long time ago, and a lot of water has passed the bridge since then. Had his first return to Home Park as the opposition manager been last season, for example, it might have been more of an issue to the fans. But Steven Schumacher has come and gone - the manner of his departure to Stoke City upset many supporters and is still fresh in the mind. I think most of the Green Army will think Ryan Lowe did a good job for Argyle in rebuilding the team after relegation to League Two in 2019 and setting the club on their way back up the football pyramid, towards the Championship.'

Any significant team news for the hosts?

CE: 'Remarkably, for this stage of the season Argyle have a fully fit squad of 23 professionals. Goalkeeper Michael Cooper made his first start since December in the 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers last weekend after recovering from a knee injury. Argyle will be without one player, though, as wing-back Bali Mumba starts a two-match suspension after picking up 10 yellow cards in the Championship this season.'

Score prediction?!