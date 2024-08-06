Preston North End's Manager Ryan Lowe | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE host Sheffield United on Friday night

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe hopes to see Deepdale as full as possible for Friday night’s clash with Sheffield United.

A home encounter against the Blades is first up for North End, who go toe-to-toe with one of the three relegated clubs - in front of the Sky Sports cameras. Both clubs have important transfer business still to do in the summer window, but match night one is closing in and PNE will be keen to start on a positive note.

Lowe endured some testing times in the 2023/24 campaign, but is heading into his fourth season at Preston refreshed - and ready to give it his best shot. The Blades will almost certainly fill the Bill Shankly Kop on Friday and, under the lights, Lowe knows the vital role the home support has to play.

He told the Lancashire Post: “Oh, we want it to be bouncing yeah. I know it is pre-season, but they have come out in their numbers. We need this place bouncing, because I have felt a different vibe - especially against Fiorentina.

“When the lads are going through attacking, tackling and breaking forward. I am feeling a different vibe to what I did a little bit last season. I know the back end, we didn’t finish strongly. But, if we can get this place bouncing on Friday night, it is definitely going to help us.”

On how his squad is shaped up, Lowe added: “They’ve obviously been together for a while. They have played a lot of minutes together. And with the additions of Sam (Greenwood) and Stefan (Thordarson), they have been excellent. Whitey and Pottsy are back. We will have Ali (McCann) back sooner rather than later.

“Emil (Riis) is now going to be stronger and fitter than he was last season. So, we’ve got the nucleus of the squad. We just need some more players to help us and that’s what we’re working to do. But, I think we have got a solid squad and foundation of lads who’ve been here, with me, who know their roles and responsibilities.”