Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe is a firm believer that managers - or head coaches - need at least 12 months in the job.

The Lilywhites chief came to be discussing the matter, after more sackings and subsequent appointments across the Championship. Sunderland have parted ways with Michael Beale, while Joe Edwards was relieved of his duties by Millwall. In total, this campaign, there have been 15 managerial appointments in the Championship - with 11 clubs changing boss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beale was seemingly unpopular at the Stadium of Light and lasted a mere 12 games, while Wayne Rooney recently admitted he wasn't accepted 'from day one' at Birmingham. In the eyes of Lowe - who appreciates the need to deliver results - the job is getting tougher and more pressurised.

"I don't like to talk about other managers, out of respect," said Lowe. "The names you have mentioned, what they've done in football has been good. Are they on a hiding to nothing? It depends. Do you pick the right place? Is it hard to pick the right place or are you getting in because the opportunity is there? Longevity is key for me, in football. I never want to be a manager who is in and out of football clubs and jumping around - because you've then got to look at yourself, obviously. I think the opportunities they are getting, are there to be taken.

"Who wouldn't take a Birmingham? Who wouldn't take a Sunderland job? They are big clubs in their own ways. The problem you have is whether there are too many decisions getting made from different types of people. I don't know the format of it. I would just like to see managers be given a bit longer - a season. If a player is not good for five or six or ten games, you can't just get rid of them can you? I don't see the value - and then that'd probably give the hierarchy a bit more time to do digging and make the right appointment.

"If you look at appointments now, once a manager goes there is someone in the next day isn't there? You look at Jon Dahl Tomasson; John Eustace was in within hours of it. So, I am not saying that is right or wrong. I am just asking if they have to do a bit more due diligence on it. I think Sunderland, with putting Mike Dodds in until the end of the season, they will have to evaluate then probably. I think, in my eyes, they've got rid of one in Tony Mowbray - who I wish the best, by the way, in his recovery. And now Michael Beale, who has proven to be a fantastic coach. From manager-to-manager, I would like to just see a bit more time given."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe added: "Since my situation at Bury, I will always choose the owner rather than the club - if that makes sense. You have got to have a trust element and I have that with Peter (Ridsdale) and Craig (Hemmings), which has been shown in previous weeks - when they've come out and backed us. I know you can only back so far, but you've got to believe what we are trying to do and the owner - and Peter - did that. The outside noise, for other clubs and managers, is getting a bit too much now.