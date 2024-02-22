There has been another managerial change in the Championship, with strugglers Millwall making their second appointment of the season.

Joe Edwards has been replaced by former Lions boss, Neil Harris, at The Den. Millwall's all-time top scorer - who guided them to promotion from League One in 2016/17 - will be tasked with keeping the club in the Championship.

It's the 15th appointment of the campaign, in the second tier. Edwards was brought in as Gary Rowett's successor in early November. Bristol City, Stoke City, QPR, Rotherham United, Swansea City, Plymouth Argyle, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday, Sunderland and Huddersfield Town have all appointed new managers/head coaches too.

Here, we take a look at the list of longest serving bosses in the Championship.

1 . Mark Robins - Coventry City 6 years 353 days

2 . Ryan Lowe - Preston North End 2 years 77 days

3 . Kieran McKenna - Ipswich Town 2 years 69 days

4 . Carlos Corberan - West Brom 1 year 120 days