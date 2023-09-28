News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
UK's first drug consumption room gets approval to open in Glasgow
Meta announces plans for AI chatbots to be used on their platforms
BBC introduces new rules for flagship presenters after Lineker row
US winner claims £1.32 billion jackpot prize
Flights to Italy set to be disrupted as airport staff announce strike
Clip 'n' Climb announces shock closure

Ryan Lowe disappointed by Blackpool team selection in Preston North End reserves clash

PNE faced Blackpool reserves in the Central League on Tuesday afternoon

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Sep 2023, 11:52 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 12:16 BST
Preston North End boss Ryan LowePreston North End boss Ryan Lowe
Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was left frustrated by Blackpool’s team selection in Tuesday’s Central League clash.

The West Lancashire rivals faced off at Springfields, with PNE naming a young reserve side while the Seasiders gave minutes to the likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Dominic Thompson, Jake Beesley, Sonny Carey and others. First-year pros Kian Best, Josh Seary and Noah Mawene featured for Preston along with highly rated first year scholar Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool summer signing and former Celtic man Karamoko Dembele opened the scoring, before second half goals from Ekpiteta and Dannen Francis secured a 0-3 win for the away side. Preston opted against selecting the likes of Greg Cunningham, Patrick Bauer, Dai Cornell and Ben Woodburn - who have had few first team minutes this year. The Seasiders’ team took the hosts by surprise on the day.

“Yeah, they were strong,” said Lowe, when asked if PNE considered picking senior players too. “I was a bit disappointed, because we had a conversation with them that we were going to play the kids - and they chose to bring senior players. So, that is their problem, not ours. We won’t do that again. I was disappointed with them; how they went about it. I suppose it helped our youngsters, really.

Most Popular

“We wanted to play our youngsters against their youngsters, which would’ve been fair. But, they chose to have their first team players and first team staff there. That is their prerogative, not ours. Our kids probably got more out of it than their pros probably got out of it, because it was a big test for them. So yeah, disappointed in what they did, but that’s Blackpool for you.”

Related topics:BlackpoolRyan Lowe