Experienced Blackpool side overcome Preston North End in Central League derby at Springfields

Blackpool named a number of senior players for their Central League derby game away to Preston North End.
By Amos Wynn
Published 26th Sep 2023, 17:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 17:58 BST
The likes of Marvin Ekpiteta, Andy Lyons, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele and Jake Beesley all started in the 3-0 win for the Seasiders at Springfields.

Meanwhile, the youthful Lilywhites team featured Felipe Rodríguez-Gentile, who has recently returned from Argentina U17s duty.

The first chance of the game came the way of Beesley in the early stages.

Jake Beesley featured in the Central League game (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)Jake Beesley featured in the Central League game (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
Jake Beesley featured in the Central League game (Photographer Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)
After intercepting a back pass, the striker was denied by a good save from Tommy Davis.

The opening goal soon followed, with a deflected shot from Dembele beating the keeper to put the away team ahead.

Towards the end of the first half, Lyons required treatment following a clash of heads, and didn’t return after the break.

Following the restart, Ekpiteta doubled the Seasiders’ lead, after winning an aerial battle at the back post.

Beesley nearly added his to the scoresheet as he forced another good save from Davis, while a speculative effort from North End sailed over the crossbar.

Dannen Francis cemented the win with a fantastic finish.

A great switch from Luke Mariette on the left found the midfielder, who cut inside and fired a shot into the top right corner.

Preston North End: Tom Wilkinson, Kian Best, Kaedyn Kamara, Cole McGhee, Kacper Pasiek, Josh Seary, Max Wilson, Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile, Noah Mawene, Kitt Nelson.

Subs: Jonny Brindle, Li-Bau Stowell, Izac Khan, Theo Mawene, Ethan Eccleston.

Blackpool: Mackenzie Chapman, Andy Lyons, Marvin Ekpiteta, Dominic Thompson, Doug Tharme, Johnson Opawole, Luke Mariette, Tashan Oakley-Boothe, Jake Beesley, Sonny Carey, Karamoko Dembele.

Subs: Jake Daniels, Tayt Trusty, Josh Miles, Kwaku Donkor, Dannen Francis.

