4 . Freddie Woodman's form and subsequent criticism

"Well look, it's easy to give stick out isn't it?" said Lowe. "But, one thing I am going to do is back Freddie Woodman - because he is a top goalkeeper and top lad. Me and Fred had a conversation which, again, will stay in-house. He's got a top goalkeeper in Dai Cornell helping him and pushing him through. Goalkeepers go through these bad spells. When you concede four goals, the blame will always look to the goalkeeper. But, there is no blaming from me. It's never all his fault. It is a team game: we win, lose and draw together. But, I know Freddie is a character and goalie who can put that right in one performance. And that is what I am hoping he will do. So, listen, for large parts of football people will take stick up and down the country. That is why I don't do social media, because I don't like to read it. The fact of the matter is that's the industry we're in and you have to take the good with the bad."