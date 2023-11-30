Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe discussed a range of topics in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon.
Ahead of Queens Park Rangers' visit to Deepdale on Friday night, the PNE boss was quizzed on the Rs, goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, the returning Robbie Brady and more.
Here's what he had to say on all of the above...
2. Big score defeats
"They are concerning, to an extent," Lowe told BBC Lancashire. "You don't want to concede four goals, but I think the Championship - especially this season - there were a few fours on Tuesday evening. You don't want to concede those type of goals, of course, it's hard. We have to make sure that doesn't happen again and nullify that. I don't care if we outscore teams and win, that's fine by me. If we don't keep the back door shut, no worries, because you still only get the same points. When you do concede those goals, it's stuff you have to look at - why it has happened.
"I don't think many teams in the division have ripped us open, to be allowed to score four goals. That is disappointing for me, as the manager, and the players see that. So yeah, we look at it and analyse everything. But, what we cannot do is delve right into it because we don't want it to happen all the time. I don't think it's happened many times. It's happened, probably on occasions, but if you look at the core of games - we've been in every game and been solid and resolute. So, if it was a continuous theme week-in-week-out, then it'd be a struggle and a worry. But, it is not and I think if the two goals against Cardiff don't happen on Saturday, the four goals don't happen - if that makes sense."
4. Freddie Woodman's form and subsequent criticism
"Well look, it's easy to give stick out isn't it?" said Lowe. "But, one thing I am going to do is back Freddie Woodman - because he is a top goalkeeper and top lad. Me and Fred had a conversation which, again, will stay in-house. He's got a top goalkeeper in Dai Cornell helping him and pushing him through. Goalkeepers go through these bad spells. When you concede four goals, the blame will always look to the goalkeeper. But, there is no blaming from me. It's never all his fault. It is a team game: we win, lose and draw together. But, I know Freddie is a character and goalie who can put that right in one performance. And that is what I am hoping he will do. So, listen, for large parts of football people will take stick up and down the country. That is why I don't do social media, because I don't like to read it. The fact of the matter is that's the industry we're in and you have to take the good with the bad."