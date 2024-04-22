Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ryan Ledson always backed Robbie Brady to show his quality in a Preston North End shirt - and branded some of the Irishman’s criticism as ‘nonsense’.

Ryan Lowe signed the former Norwich, Hull City and Burnley man, in the summer of 2022. He made 34 appearances last campaign and is on 31 this season, with his one goal coming against Blackburn Rovers - back in February. This calendar year, Brady has played a more prominent role in the starting XI and his performances have certainly picked up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 32-year-old, who has returned to the international stage with Ireland, since signing for PNE - has been in for his fair share of flak at times. Earlier this season, club captain Alan Browne described him as the ‘scapegoat’ - with criticism labelled as ‘really undeserving’. Ledson has supported his team mates, in the press, before and he was always rooting for Brady.

“Robbie has been terrific,” said Ledson. “Listen, I go back to it all the time, when people give people stick and all that. It helps no-one. So, I have said this time and time again - it helps absolutely no-one, so I don’t know why people do it. If you’ve got nothing good to say, then don’t say it at all, because look at him. He is a quality player - 60 caps for Ireland, he’s no duck egg.

“Brilliant, and that just shows you. His performances recently have been absolutely top drawer. He is a proper leader, has got quality, trains so hard every single day and it’s no surprise to me. A top pro, who keeps himself fit and I think now he’s had this sort of good run - we’ll go on and see even more of how quality he is, even next year.”