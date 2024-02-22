Robbie Brady and Alan Browne

Preston North End captain Alan Browne has been frustrated by consistent criticism of 'scapegoat' Robbie Brady.

The Lilywhites snapped the Republic of Ireland international up in the summer of 2022 - and he made 34 appearances in his first season at Deepdale. A two-year deal came the number 11's way on the back of that campaign, before the new one started late for Brady - due to a calf issue.

Some of his performances sparked frustration among the fan base and he was then sent off in an eventual home defeat to Cardiff City. But, Brady recovered from his injury over the festive period and was then waiting for another opportunity.

That has come his way in the last couple of weeks and he scored a brilliant first goal in Preston colours, against Blackburn Rovers last weekend. Browne was over the moon to see the ball fly in off Brady's left boot and hopes to see his international team mate kick on from here.

"I’m honestly buzzing for Rob because I’m quite aware of a lot of the stick he gets, which to me is really undeserving," said Browne, to iFollow PNE. "I think he probably hasn’t been as good as he is, in games. But for us, we see him on a daily basis and he’s one of the best trainers. I think sometimes people can be a scapegoat and I think that’s been the case for a while now.