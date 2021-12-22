Ryan Ledson loving life under new Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe

Lowe has had just over two weeks in charge at Deepdale and just one game, a 2-1 win over Barnsley.

His second scheduled game at Millwall was postponed last Saturday.

The former Plymouth Argyle boss has brought a different style of play and philosophy with him to Deepdale and the Lilywhites’ players are keen to impress.

Ryan Ledson in action for PNE.

The postponement has meant more time on the training pitch for Lowe.

Ledson told the Lancashire Post: “He’s been top-drawer since he came in. He’s a Scouser like me so we will get on!

“When a new manager comes in it keeps everyone on their toes.

“We got the win against Barnsley and it would have been interesting to have gone to Millwall and see if we could get a win there. That game being postponed meant we got more time on the training ground to work on things.

“Training has been good with the gaffer.

“There’s been a bit of everything in there – phases of play, playing out from the back more, defensive patterns and patterns for when we have the ball. It’s been short and sharp, fast and intense.

“Millwall being postponed was frustrating.

“It would have been good to go to London and try to get a result before Christmas.”

Ledson understands the needs to cancel matches at the moment. He said: “People’s health has to be put first and if postponing it was the safest thing to do, we’ve got to respect that decision.

“There were a lot of games called off, not just ours.”

After the disappointment of no trip to the capital last week, attention turns to this weekend, a visit from Sheffield United on Boxing Day.

Due to fixture changes, North End don’t have the same congested schedule they have in previous seasons, a fact Ledson is pleased about.

“Our focus is now on playing Sheffield United which will hopefully go ahead.

“We’ll do a lot of work this week and we’ll see if we get Christmas Day off.

“I’m looking forward to the Christmas games and this year, they are quite well spread out. We play Boxing Day, then the 30th and then January 3rd.

“There have been years gone by when we’ve played Boxing Day, the 28th, New Year’s Day, games have been squashed together.”