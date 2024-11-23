Preston North End and Rangers dealt transfer blow in reported pursuit of Wrexham AFC star

PNE, Rangers and Stoke City had been linked with the wide man

Reported Preston North End transfer target Ryan Barnett has signed a contract extension at Wrexham.

The 25-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation in recent weeks, with PNE and fellow Championship side Stoke City credited with interest. Then, Scottish Premiership giants Rangers were also said to be interested in Barnett.

However, the League One promotion hopefuls have responded by tying the player down to a longer deal at the Racecourse Ground. Barnett, whose contract was set to expire in 18 months, has put pen-to-paper on fresh terms until the summer of 2027 - with the option of a further year.

He said: “I’m buzzing to get it sorted. There’s nowhere else I’d rather be at the moment. The atmosphere around the Club is brilliant and I’m glad it’s something I get to be a part of for even longer. It’s a proud and happy moment for myself and my family.”

Barnett signed from Solihull Moors in February 2023 and has registered six assists in 14 league matches this season - while scoring once. In total, he has made 66 appearances for Wrexham and been a regular at right wing-back for Phil Parkinson’s team.

The Wrexham boss said: “We’re really pleased for Ryan’s new contract. He’s adapted well to life in League One and fully deserves his new deal.”

