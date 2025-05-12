Onel Hernandez

PNE announced their retained list last week

Preston North End are one of a handful of Championship clubs to publish their retained list following the 2024/25 season.

The regular campaign concluded on Saturday, 3 May and clubs have until the 17th of this month to inform out-of-contract players of their futures. Those competing in the play-offs - Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry and Bristol City - have four days after their final fixture.

At Deepdale, it has been confirmed that senior players Freddie Woodman, Ryan Ledson, Emil Riis and Patrick Bauer will depart along with youngsters Kian Best and Kian Taylor. Robbie Brady, Kacper Pasiek and Josh Seary have been offered new deals while Ched Evans is in talks over a coaching role at the club.

But, what about the rest of the division? Relegated Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle have both published their retained lists along with Norwich City and Stoke City. Below is a full run down of who has been let go, and offered fresh terms, by those clubs.

Luton Town

The Hatters have released Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu, Amari’i Bell, Tim Krul, Jameson Horlick, Victor Moses, Jack Bateson, Dominic dos Santos Martins, Tyrell Giwa, Axel Piesold and Dion Pereira. One-year options have been triggered for Jack Walton and Liam Walsh while Tom Lockyer stays to continue his rehabilitation.

Norwich City

Goalkeeper Angus Gunn is leaving the Canaries, as is winger Onel Hernandez, midfielder Jacob Sørensen, defender Jonathan Tomkinson and goalkeeper Archie Mair.

Plymouth Argyle

The Pilgrims say goodbye to Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins-Davies and Josh Bernard. They have offered fresh terms to Jordan Houghton, Mustapha Bundu and Jack Matthews with discussions ongoing.

Stoke City

Experienced quartet Jordan Thompson, Lynden Gooch, Michael Rose and Enda Stevens leave the Potters. A one-year option in Lewis Baker’s contract has been taken up while goalkeepers Jack Bonham and Frank Fielding also sign 12 month extensions. Young striker Emre Tezgel has been offered a new deal with the club.

