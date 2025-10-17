He was signed by PNE during Phil Brown’s time as manager

A former Preston North End defender will take interim charge of Rangers this weekend.

That man is Steven Smith, who has been taking care of first team matters following the sacking of Russell Martin. Smith, who was a left back and made more than 100 appearances for the Gers, is Under-19s boss at Ibrox.

Now, he will take a temporary spot in the dugout for the visit of Dundee United on Saturday. Rangers have reportedly agreed a deal for Kevin Muscat to become their new boss, with Steven Gerrard and Danny Rohl having withdrawn from the process.

It is said that Muscat will see out the Chinese Super League campaign with Shanghai Port, though, which runs until November 22. Smith is to be assisted by a trio of Brian Gilmour, Rhys Owen and Sal Bibbo.

Speaking ahead of the game, he said: “I have tried to keep everything as normal as possible. I am taking everything day by day, and we have a game on Saturday which we have to win. I trust my processes and my method.”

Smith was signed by Phil Brown in August 2011 on a free transfer from Aberdeen. He registered 15 appearances in a North End shirt and mutually cancelled his contract in April 2012, before joining Portland Timbers.

