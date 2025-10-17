Craig Hemmings has stepped down as PNE chairman after six years

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ian Penrose has arrived as non-executive chairman at Preston North End, after Craig Hemmings’ decision to step down as chairman after six years.

Thursday was manager Paul Heckingbottom’s first press conference since the news emerged. PNE announced the change last week and Hemmings - whose family still own the club - issued an in-depth strategy update which covered a wide range of topics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Hemmings has made a statement and has stepped down as chairman since we last saw you, and Ian Penrose has come in. How does that, if at all, change your daily routine, who you report to?

“Nothing like that changes,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire. “I just think my conversations with Craig and Ian, the first thing that came across is just how pleased both were with the decision and the outcome, and that can only be a good thing. So yeah, that was my take from it and that was my take in terms of the feeling I got from both their energy, and not necessarily them trying to convince me it was a good thing.

“I just thought it came across that the energy and excitement for Ian to be involved in the club he supports and bring his expertise and his knowledge and contacts and things. I'm really enthusiastic about that and yeah, I thought Craig's demeanour is with me and I seem really happy and content with that decision. So yeah, regardless of the words they were saying and what they were trying to say to me, it just came across that they were both really, really happy with that decision.”

He added: “It’s always been Peter (who I report to). Craig will always be visible at games, he's a PNE fan. The Hemmings family put money into the club every single year, so none of that's changing. But Ian brings a different set of skills to the board, if you like, and will become that figurehead for Peter. But nothing will change in terms of the running of the club. It's just probably another sounding board, another person to bring expertise and skills to the boardroom level.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did you find dealing with Craig? Did his care for the club always come across whenever you spoke to him?

“Yeah, it was a Sunday night when I first came over here,” said Heckingbottom to the Lancashire Post. “Craig came, it was with Craig and Peter. Really good, passionate about the club and obviously, there's a loyalty to the club and a real attachment to the club that goes beyond supplying the finances to keep it going. It's almost like it's a duty as well. I'm hoping he can enjoy the club in a different way now and be that fan.

“Like I think I've said before, don't criticise people who are willing to put their money in to keep the football club going, because would we? Craig and the Hemmings family have been doing that which is fantastic. It will be interesting if the role and the dynamic does stay the way they think it's going to stay. That would be nothing to do with me but it would be interesting if that does happen.”

Craig Hemmings called for a ‘complete financial reset’ of the game. Do you share any of those concerns? How much there is at the top, the gap...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I get that, yeah, listen, how do you stop it?” said Heckingbottom. “Everyone wants investment to come in. Everyone takes the money off the Premier League to go into a club and youth development, that gives the Premier League more power. The Premier League welcomes the money and the investment from all over the world to grow the brand, to grow the business.

“If you get 14 of them wanting to change it, they can change as much as they want so, yeah, you've got to be careful what you wish for. But it's difficult; you're not going to change it. I just hope that we never get to the point where it does become franchised and English football is (still) respected - and it's not just about the business and the brand of a team, it's about the competition and the challenge.

“Then, for me, they can grow it as much as they want, so long as everyone gets a fair crack at the whip about that. I think, in my eyes, the only way to do it is change the prize money from one to 92, or further down, rather than just one to 20 and the rest get that. But it’s difficult, because the Premier League's a different entity to the EFL.”

The transparency in that update from Craig - it was really long - that doesn't happen everywhere does it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I've not read it, so I wouldn't know if Craig's put things that we speak about but I'm all for transparency,” said Heckingbottom. “I'm all for fans understanding the club's tactic, understanding the club's positioning in the market, the competition and then getting the fans on board with helping and trying to achieve. If everyone's aligned, it's a powerful thing.

“Expectations are aligned from board level, to the playing staff with the fan base and everyone then can get on board with their role in trying to achieve that. I feel we've got that better this season than last, and being open about that is key. Internally, when we're talking about transfers and our approach in the market I'd say over and over again, forget what everyone else (is doing), forget it, stop moaning about this.

“This is our position; we have to be the best in this particular market and that's it. I wish you could share more and more with the fans, I do, but I get why you can't share everything. Maybe if I was an owner, CEO, I would share a lot more. Yeah, I would, and be a lot more open about it. But, I get why you can't share everything, I really do.”

Your next PNE read: Stalwart signs new North End deal