Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warbuton calls for unity ahead of Preston North End visit

Rangers are in a trying time of their season, with Mark Warburton’s side slipping out of the play-off places.

They have spent most of their time this season in the top six and were tipped by many people before the start of the campaign to be in and amongst it come the end of the season.

They have lost each of their last four games and there have been increasing calls for Warburton to be sacked.

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton.

He has propelled them from a 19th placed finish in 2019 to a play-off contender, who last season finished ninth.

In mindweek QPR lost to fellow play-off chasers Sheffield United, 1-0 at Bramall Lane, and now find themsevles three points off the pace with inferior goal difference.

Since February, the wheels have come off the promotion push for Rangers, winning just twice in all competitions in 13 games. A run of just two defeats in 15 across all competitions preceded it.“It's just football, all we're focusing on, myself and the staff, is working with the players,” Warburton said.

"The only way you lose dressing rooms and players become disenchanted is if you're not honest with them - be honest with them, tell them the situation.

"We have a number of players who are out of contract but you just tell them, we're all in this together.

"It's as simple as that, we're in it together and we need ot stick together, have the belief - we know we're good enough.

"You've seen us for the vast majority of the season be in the top six. It's as simple as that.

"Now, we're frustrated, we're angry, we've made it hard for ourselves - undoubtedly. But we have to stick together.”

The hopes of a post-season are certainly fading for Warburton’s side as others pick up the pace and end strongly, but injuries have not helped QPR’s cause either.

They are currently without star man Chris Willock who has seven goals and 11 assists to his name this campaign and looked every bit the star man in the reverse fixture. He is ruled out for the season alongside regular stopper David Marshall, althought Lyndon Dykes has recently made a return having also been sidelined.

North End were a bit all over the place at the Kiyan Prince Foudation Stadium, despite coming from a goal behind to take a lead into half time.

Now however there is a new management team in PR1 and they are coming off the back off a famous win, as any are against Blackpool.

The two sides are meeting with differing moods as those in the capital are hoping for change whilst the winds of change have blown over Deepdale and moved on, some to the East Midlands.

The unity is there at PNE, fans, players and coaching staff all pulling in the same direction whereas QPR are becoming disjointed and are becoming frustrated.