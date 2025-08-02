Preston North End's Mads Frokjaer | CameraSport - Lee Parker

PNE start their Championship season at Queens Park Rangers next weekend

Elements of Paul Heckingbottom’s first Preston North End XI of the season will pick themselves; others will require some deliberation.

The Lilywhites have made nine summer signings so far this summer and all of those, aside from ex-Stoke City midfielder Jordan Thompson, are in line for their debuts at Loftus Road.

Goalkeeper Daniel Iversen looks nailed on to get the nod between the sticks, after returning to Preston on a permanent basis. Elsewhere in the side, Lewis Gibson, Thierry Small and Milutin Osmajic are strong shouts to make the team.

Here, we take a look at the selection headaches Heckingbottom could face...

At the back

If you were to put money on it you would go for a back three of Odel Offiah, Lewis Gibson and Andrew Hughes. The former two have arrived for seven figure fees within the last seven months and Hughes still looks the leading contender to play at left centre-back. You wouldn’t entirely rule out a start for Jordan Storey but if Offiah gets the nod as expected, it’s tough to see him getting in. The most likely way for the predicted back three to change would be if Lewis Gibson is shifted over to the left - where he played a few times last season - and Liam Lindsay comes in. Heckingbottom may be wary of Michael Frey’s aerial threat, although Swiss striker is only just returning to fitness.

The engine room

Thompson is out which reduces Heckingbottom’s options, but there’s still enough competition in the middle of the park to make this a difficult call. Ali McCann pretty much played every game when fit last season and Stefan Thordarson featured in a far more central capacity, during the second half of the campaign. It will be interesting to see whether the manager leaves out captain Ben Whiteman on the opening day; of course all three could start together, though that wasn’t seen too much last year. Brad Potts and Mads Frokjaer will go toe-to-toe for a spot in attacking midfield, if space for one is afforded in Heckingbottom’s opening day XI.

On the flanks

As with the defence there is an inkling, but Thierry Small’s ability to play on either side makes it open for debate. Your head says Heckingbottom will go for new man Small on the right and the vastly experienced Robbie Brady on the left. Pol Valentin is there to operate on the right; trialist Andrija Vukcevic presents another option on the left. There is plenty of hype around Small and he boosts Preston’s attacking threat. There is also potential for a strong connection with Offiah down the right, which Heckingbottom may want to see blossom as early as possible. On the opening day at a tight, compact and intense arena, it’d be no surprise to see PNE turn to the tried and trusted Brady.

The front line

Osmajic is surely the banker, with it a case of who partners him - assuming a front two is deployed at Loftus Road. Michael Smith and Daniel Jebbison are very different players, but both can make an impact off the bench. Smith’s height; Jebbison’s power. The former Sheffield Wednesday man hasn’t had an awfully long time with Preston but has been stepping up the minutes in pre-season, and should be ready to go if Heckingbottom wants him in from the off. It will entirely depend on how PNE approach the game. If they want to eliminate risk and turn the ball at a ground where space can be tough to find, Smith is your man. If they want to hunt the ball high and go after QPR from the off, it’s got to be Jebbison. Both have shown glimpses in pre-season that they can provide a threat alongside Osmajic.

