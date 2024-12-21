QPR vs Preston North End confirmed starting lineups as three changes made by Paul Heckingbottom
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for this afternoon’s match at Queens Park Rangers.
Jack Whatmough, Stefan Thordarson and the returning Sam Greenwood come into the side, as Robbie Brady, Ben Whiteman and Will Keane drop to the bench. Greenwood had to sit out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with parent club Leeds United.
There is still no place in the squad for Andrew Hughes, who has been absent for North End’s last two games. Heckingbottom expected to have the Welshman back in the fold, but he is not involved at Loftus Road as Patrick Bauer provides the defensive back-up. There is no Josh Bowler for PNE, either.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, McCann (c), Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady, Holmes, Okkels, Keane, Riis.
QPR starting XI: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Morrison, Paal, Varane, Field, Smyth, Morgan, Saito, Kolli. QPR subs: Walsh, Fox, Clarke-Salter, Madsen, Chair, Andersen, Dixon-Bonner, Bennie, Frey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.