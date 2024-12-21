Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Team news is in for today’s Championship clash between Preston North End and QPR

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made three changes for this afternoon’s match at Queens Park Rangers.

Jack Whatmough, Stefan Thordarson and the returning Sam Greenwood come into the side, as Robbie Brady, Ben Whiteman and Will Keane drop to the bench. Greenwood had to sit out of last weekend’s 1-1 draw with parent club Leeds United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is still no place in the squad for Andrew Hughes, who has been absent for North End’s last two games. Heckingbottom expected to have the Welshman back in the fold, but he is not involved at Loftus Road as Patrick Bauer provides the defensive back-up. There is no Josh Bowler for PNE, either.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Whatmough, Lindsay, Potts, McCann (c), Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Frokjaer, Greenwood, Osmajic. PNE subs: Cornell, Bauer, Whiteman, Ledson, Brady, Holmes, Okkels, Keane, Riis.

QPR starting XI: Nardi; Dunne, Cook, Morrison, Paal, Varane, Field, Smyth, Morgan, Saito, Kolli. QPR subs: Walsh, Fox, Clarke-Salter, Madsen, Chair, Andersen, Dixon-Bonner, Bennie, Frey.