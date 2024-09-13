Preston North End's Theo Mawene | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

PNE's young guns were in Premier League Cup action on Friday night

Preston North End U21s were thrashed 1-7 by QPR in their opening Premier League Cup clash.

The Lilywhites are in a group with the Rs, Blackburn Rovers and Colchester United, with the four teams to play each other both home and away. PNE took on Queens Park Rangers at the SkyEx Community Stadium - the home of Hayes and Yeading FC. Young pros James Pradic, Kian Taylor, Kian Best and Kitt Nelson featured for North End, along with striker Layton Stewart - who recently returned from a knock.

It was the ex-Liverpool man who struck the post after just three minutes, but QPR hit the front four minutes later through Emmerson Sutton. But, Preston were back on level terms before the mid-way point of the first half. Theo Mawene won a free-kick for the visitors and up stepped Kian Best, who sent his free kick past the goalkeeper.

PNE were only level for five minutes, though, as one of QPR’s trialists sent a scorcher into the top corner. And, things got worse for the Lilywhites before half time when Mawene - who was involved with the senior side during pre-season - was shown a second yellow card. Clayton Lescott and Ayden Garrigan replaced Theo Carroll and Felipe Rodriguez-Gentile at half-time, but further damage was to be inflicted.

Before the hour mark QPR had goals three and four - both scored by the same trialist, who claimed his hat-trick. And on 68 minutes, Harry Murphy fired in a glorious free-kick for five, before scoring his second and the, Rs’ sixth, with 13 to play. Deep into injury time, it was seven as Murphy also helped himself to a hat-trick. A brutal start to the Premier League Cup group stages for PNE, who are next in action on September 30, against Blackburn Rovers.

PNE XI: Pradic; Brindle, Critchley, Best, Nelson, Taylor, Wilson (Nolan 80’), Carroll (Lescott 46’), T. Mawene, Rodriguez-Gentile (Garrigan 46’), Stewart (Gairns 80’) PNE unused subs: Stowell.