A brutal day at the office for PNE in the Central League

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emre Tezgel had a field day as Stoke City reserves thrashed Preston North End 9-1 at Clayton Wood.

The Lilywhites took the lead in Tuesday afternoon’s contest at Clayton Wood - in what was PNE’s eighth match of the league campaign. Highly rated PNE youngster Theo Mawene fired in the opener on 12 minutes after a mazy run and finish which went in off the post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, the Potters - who started £3.4million recruit Ryan Mmaee in attack - were level mid way through the first half courtesy of Favour Fawunmi. On 31 minutes the hosts hit the front through former MK Dons loan man Tezgel and he added Stoke’s third five minutes before the break.

A fourth was scored prior to half-time as Jaden Mears - son of former PNE defender Tyrone - headed in from a corner. The Potters did not take their foot off the gas in the second half and added five more goals, with Tezgel scoring three more - one from the penalty spot.

Substitutes Wiktor Artur Gromek and Chinonso Chibueze - who joined the club from Chelsea in the summer - also got in on the act with strikes. In the PNE XI on the day were young pros Cole McGhee and Kian Taylor as well as under-19s Tommy Davis and Kaedyn Kamara.

PNE starting XI: Davis; Nolan, McGhee, Critchley, Tarry, Kamara (c), Taylor, Forwood, T. Mawene, Ifezue, Ayodele. PNE subs: Stowell, Critchley, Blake, Lam, Haji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke City starting XI: Brooks; Mears (Gyimah 46’), Agina, Griffin, Grogan, Curley (Gromek 61’), Fawunmi, Smith (Chibueze 70’), Mmaee (Walker 61’), Tezgel, Griffiths. Stoke City subs not used: Cooper.

Your next PNE read: Preston North End manager's admission after 30-year-old’s transfer exit