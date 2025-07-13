Deepdale | Getty Images

The next pre-season clash for PNE sees them welcome the Premier League champions to Lancashire

Preston North End host Liverpool in pre-season on Sunday afternoon, in what promises to be an emotional occasion.

It’s the first match since the tragic passing of Reds striker Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre Silva. The pair will be commemorated prior to kick-off at Deepdale with fans asked to be in their seats for 2:50pm.

For Paul Heckingbottom’s side, the game is the second test of the summer. North End won 1-0 at Chorley on Wednesday night thanks to Stefan Thordarson’s second half striker. PNE head out to Spain to face Getafe after playing Arne Slot’s men.

When is kick-off?

The friendly gets under way at 3pm on Sunday, 13 July.

How can I watch?

ITV1 is the place to tune in with coverage beginning at 2:50pm. The game is also available via the ITVX app and website. Several international channels will be covering the match. Only audio commentary, from Jonathan Breeze and John Welsh, is available on iFollow for £2.50. Post-match highlights will appear on both club’s YouTube channels as well as ITV Football.

What’s the team news?

Preston fans could see summer loan signing Daniel Jebbison feature for the first time, after the AFC Bournemouth man linked up with the Lilywhites on Wednesday. He had been away at the Gold Cup with Canada. North End were without Brad Potts, Mads Frokjaer, Robbie Brady, Jordan Thompson and Josh Seary at Chorley in midweek.

Following his £116m move from Bayer Leverkusen, Florian Wirtz looks set to pull on a Liverpool shirt for the first time. There could also be debuts for Giorgi Mamardashvili, Milos Kerkez and Jeremie Frimpong. Having joined the Reds after his PNE contract expired this summer, Freddie Woodman may also feature.

Pre-match tribute

Claudia Rose Maguire - wife of ex-PNE striker Sean - will sing ‘Can’t Help Falling In Love’. This will be followed by Liverpool’s club’s anthem: ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’, during which PNE captain Ben Whiteman will lay a wreath in front of the away fans.

A minute’s silence will follow prior to kick-off with tributes to be displayed on the big screen, and across LEDs. All players will wear black armbands. PNE will offer a 16-page programme, dedicated to Diogo and André, free of charge to those attending.

What Heckingbottom has said on the game

“It'll be a totally different challenge,” said the PNE manager. “All we have been doing is getting us back into passing the ball and getting on the ball. We are going to have to defend a hell of a lot better, and I would've thought there will be longer spells without the ball against Liverpool.

“Again, it'll be the exact opposite (to Chorley) so you prepare for that and then want to get the most out of it. We've got a couple of days now to prepare for how Liverpool will approach the game, and the problems they will pose us. It's an opportunity to practice that because we are going to come up against some good sides again this season."

