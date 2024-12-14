Preston North End 1-1 Leeds United RECAP and highlights with 93rd minute sucker-punch for hosts
This fixture has served up its fair share of feisty encounters in recent years and Saturday's early kick-off had all the early signs of being another. Both teams headed into the match on the back of midweek wins, but after a long trip back from South Wales - and one less day to prepare - PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom made five changes in total. One of those, of course, was enforced with loan star Sam Greenwood unable to play against his parent club.
That had the potential to be a blow for North End on the day. In fact, the start from the hosts was encouraging, with a couple of explosive counter attacks launched and a solid defensive structure about the Lilywhites. And, on 23 minutes they broke the deadlock in style. Brad Potts started the move on the edge of his own box and slotted the ball into Leeds' net 10 seconds later.
A lung busting run from the number 44 paid off, with the goal created emphatically by Milutin Osmajic. After his goal on Wednesday night, the Montenegrin turned provider on home soil - showing devastating power to run around Pascal Struijk and then deliver a perfectly weighted cross, into the path of Potts - who made no mistake.
There was to be big drama before the referee's half time whistle, but not in either box. Five minutes after being booked for bringing down Ao Tanaka, North End captain Ben Whiteman went in hard on Jayden Bogle and got his foot to the ball. The referee blew his whistle immediately for a foul though and confrontation was sparked in the dugouts. But, Whiteman stayed on the pitch.
The second half was always going to require huge discipline from Heckingbottom's side and several changes were made by both managers as the half progressed. North End were unable to make the few openings which presented themselves count, while Dan James hit the crossbar for Leeds and substitute Patrick Bamford guided wide from a yard out.
Preston, who put everything on the line and ran themselves into the ground, looked destined for the points as the game entered second half injury time. But, as has been the case previously with Leeds, there was a bitter late blow to take - when James’ low cross deflected into the back of North End’s net. It looked like Mateo Joseph had grabbed the equaliser for the away side, but Jack Whatmough was the unfortunate man credited with the own goal.
Attendance: 19,508 (5,676 away) Preston North End starting XI: Woodman; Potts, Storey, Lindsay, Kesler-Hayden, Whiteman (Thordarson 46’), McCann, Frokjaer (Whatmough 84’), Keane (Riis 60’), Brady (Holmes 60’), Osmajic (Ledson 75’) PNE unused subs: Cornell, Bauer, Bowler, Okkels.
PNE vs Leeds LIVE
FULL TIME: PNE 1-1 Leeds United
North End have all three points snatched away from them right at the death, with Joseph equalising for Leeds in the 92nd minute.
90' GOAL! PNE 1-1 Leeds
Joseph flicks home from James’ low cross.
90' Added time (1-0)
Four minutes added on as Woodman denies Joseph from distance.
88' Into the book (1-0)
Lindsay brings James down and Leeds have a free-kick on the right. Thordarson came so close to breaking through on goal, but Leeds then launched an attack of their own.
86' Save for Woodman (1-0)
Ramazani’s shot from distance takes a wicked deflection and Woodman tips it behind at full stretch.
83' More changes (1-0)
Whatmough on for Frokjaer.
Joseph and Ampadu are on for Byram and Bogle.
82' Big chance (1-0)
Space opens right up as Frokjaer finds Thordarson in the Leeds half, but his return pass is accidentally blocked by Holmes.
77' Final Leeds change (1-0)
Solomon is on for Rothwell.
74' Crossbar (1-0)
James hits the woodwork with a dipping effort from range.
71' Big let off (1-0)
James gets in down the right and picks out Bamford with his low cross, but the Leeds striker flicks wide from a yard out.
63' Leeds subs (1-0)
Bamford and Ramazani are on for Aaronson and Gnonto.
60' PNE subs (1-0)
Brady and Keane replaced by Holmes and Riis.
58' Brilliant defending (1-0)
Aaronson gets in down the right and places a low cross into the box, but Lindsay is there to divert it behind at full stretch.
55' Lucky escape (1-0)
Keane gives the ball away in a poor position in the Preston half. Gnonto drives down the left and his low cross drops for Tanaka, whose shot is parried by Woodman. It’s kept alive and lifted into the box by Bogle, but Rothwell blazes over on the follow up.
55' Gathered (1-0)
The ball drops for Piroe and he bends a tame effort down the throat of Woodman, who makes a routine save.
47' Early move (1-0)
Lovely, flowing football from PNE as Thordarson sets Frokjaer away down the right and his low cross is cleared behind by Bogle, as the ball bobbled towards him. Brady’s corner is swung right on top of Meslier, but the referee has spotted a foul.
46' KICK OFF! (1-0)
Back under way at Deepdale, with Ben Whiteman replaced by Stefan Thordarson.
