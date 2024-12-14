Preston North End's Brad Potts celebrates | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

The visitors snatched a point in second half injury time as it finished 1-1 between Preston North End and Leeds United

This fixture has served up its fair share of feisty encounters in recent years and Saturday's early kick-off had all the early signs of being another. Both teams headed into the match on the back of midweek wins, but after a long trip back from South Wales - and one less day to prepare - PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom made five changes in total. One of those, of course, was enforced with loan star Sam Greenwood unable to play against his parent club.

That had the potential to be a blow for North End on the day. In fact, the start from the hosts was encouraging, with a couple of explosive counter attacks launched and a solid defensive structure about the Lilywhites. And, on 23 minutes they broke the deadlock in style. Brad Potts started the move on the edge of his own box and slotted the ball into Leeds' net 10 seconds later.

A lung busting run from the number 44 paid off, with the goal created emphatically by Milutin Osmajic. After his goal on Wednesday night, the Montenegrin turned provider on home soil - showing devastating power to run around Pascal Struijk and then deliver a perfectly weighted cross, into the path of Potts - who made no mistake.

There was to be big drama before the referee's half time whistle, but not in either box. Five minutes after being booked for bringing down Ao Tanaka, North End captain Ben Whiteman went in hard on Jayden Bogle and got his foot to the ball. The referee blew his whistle immediately for a foul though and confrontation was sparked in the dugouts. But, Whiteman stayed on the pitch.

The second half was always going to require huge discipline from Heckingbottom's side and several changes were made by both managers as the half progressed. North End were unable to make the few openings which presented themselves count, while Dan James hit the crossbar for Leeds and substitute Patrick Bamford guided wide from a yard out.

Preston, who put everything on the line and ran themselves into the ground, looked destined for the points as the game entered second half injury time. But, as has been the case previously with Leeds, there was a bitter late blow to take - when James’ low cross deflected into the back of North End’s net. It looked like Mateo Joseph had grabbed the equaliser for the away side, but Jack Whatmough was the unfortunate man credited with the own goal.

