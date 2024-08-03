Preston North End 0-3 Everton RECAP and highlights as Calvert-Lewin, Lindstrom and O'Brien goals inflict loss
Preston North End host Everton in the Lilywhites’ final pre-season friendly of the summer.
It’s the eighth clash for Ryan Lowe’s side, in preparation of the Championship season kicking off next week. PNE are back on home soil, with their one other Deepdale outing the win against Fiorentina. North End have also faced Lincoln City, Southport, Salford City and Bamber Bridge in pre-season, while also taking on Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool behind closed-doors.
As for Everton, it’s the fourth test for Sean Dyche’s team - who have so far drawn with Sligo Rovers and lost to Coventry City and Salford. The Toffees are set to go strong for the Deepdale encounter, though some first team stars will miss out. North End last faced the Toffees in the summer of 2020, behind-closed-doors at Goodison Park.
You can follow all the updates from today’s game, with us below!
Preston North End vs Everton LIVE
FULL TIME: PNE 0-3 Everton
The Toffees run out comfortable winners, with Lindstrom and O’Brien adding goals in the second half - after Calvert-Lewin opened the scoring from the penalty spot.
90' Chance for four (0-3)
It’s played over the top for Beto, who holds off Storey but slots just wide from 18 yards.
87' Two PNE changes (0-3)
Noah Mawene and Theo Mawene are on for Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts.
83' Another Toffees sub (0-3)
Jack Harrison makes way for Jenson Metcalfe.
81' Double change for PNE (0-3)
Brady swings a dangerous free-kick in which is nodded behind for a corner. That is the Irishman’s last involvement in the game.
Kian Best and Duane Holmes are on for Brady and Will Keane.
76' Change for Everton (0-3)
Roman Dixon has replaced Ashley Young at right back.
71' Triple subs for both teams (0-3)
Storey, Thordarson and Osmajic are on for Lindsay, Ledson and Greenwood.
Calvert-Lewin, McNeil and Lindstrom are off for Beto, Ndiaye and Maupay.
70' GOAL PNE 0-3 Everton
Lindstrom curls his free-kick over the wall from 20 yards and into the back of the net.
63' Evades everyone (0-2)
Greenwood’s corner is sent to the back post but neither Hughes or Whatmough can connect.
GOAL PNE 0-2 Everton
The ball is floated into the box by Lindstrom, flicked on by O’Brien, cushioned back by Calvert-Lewin and then drilled in by O’Brien from 18 yards. Just too powerful for Cornell.
58' Smashed over (0-1)
Brady’s corner is headed as far as Whiteman, who tees up Greenwood for a first time shot on the spin. He connects sweetly with it but the effort is miles over.
A substitution for Everton now, as Gana makes way for Armstrong.
52' Danger in the box (0-1)
Brady’s cross from the left is sent across the face of goal, Potts gathers it and drills another low delivery in. Virginia parries it away with one hand and nobody is there to convert for PNE.
49' Blazed over (0-1)
Brady cuts in from the left and drives a powerful shot comfortably over the crossbar.
46' KICK OFF! (0-1)
Everton get the second half under way...
Emil Riis on for Mads Frokjaer.
Jake O’Brien, Mason Holgate and Elijah Campbell on for James Tarkowski, Michael Keane and Vitalii Mykolenko.
HT: PNE 0-1 Everton
Calvert-Lewin’s penalty has the visitors ahead at the break. PNE made a bright start to the game, but struggled to carve out many chances - Ledson going closest with a header saved excellently by Virginia. The Toffees went close to doubling their advantage late in the half, through Lindstrom and Calvert-Lewin again.
42' Big Everton chances (0-1)
Lindstrom involved with both. The ball comes through to him on the right of the box and his first time strike is pushed away by Cornell. The number 29 then slides Calvert-Lewin through but his steered shot is inches wide of the bottom left corner.
37' Quiet five minutes (0-1)
Not much to report since Ledson’s headed effort was excellently saved. There have been some fouls, offsides and moments of frustration for both teams as attacks peter out. North End are working hard but lacking a spark.
30' Magnificent save (0-1)
Ledson has his hands on his head. The corner found its way to Whiteman and he clipped the ball back into the box. Ledson rose highest and headed his effort towards the top left corner, but Virginia dives and claws it away at full stretch. So close to the equaliser, against his former club.