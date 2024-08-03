Sam Greenwood | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

Defeat for PNE at Deepdale

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End host Everton in the Lilywhites’ final pre-season friendly of the summer.

It’s the eighth clash for Ryan Lowe’s side, in preparation of the Championship season kicking off next week. PNE are back on home soil, with their one other Deepdale outing the win against Fiorentina. North End have also faced Lincoln City, Southport, Salford City and Bamber Bridge in pre-season, while also taking on Tranmere Rovers and Liverpool behind closed-doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for Everton, it’s the fourth test for Sean Dyche’s team - who have so far drawn with Sligo Rovers and lost to Coventry City and Salford. The Toffees are set to go strong for the Deepdale encounter, though some first team stars will miss out. North End last faced the Toffees in the summer of 2020, behind-closed-doors at Goodison Park.