It’s Preston North End vs Arsenal in the Carabao Cup tonight

Arsenal have arrived in Preston with a whole host of first team stars, ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash at Deepdale.

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber have both travelled to Lancashire, with the Gunners having been snapped upon leaving Preston train station this afternoon. Saka returned to action last weekend, after missing a couple of games due to a hamstring injury.

Timber, meanwhile, was forced off in the closing stages of the Liverpool game on Sunday - but makes the trip to Deepdale. The likes of William Saliba, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and David Raya were also spotted getting on the coach.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vowed to pick a strong side to face North End - who have knocked out Fulham, Sunderland and Harrogate Town so far in the competition. Youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Josh Nichols and goalkeeper, Tommy Setford, are all tipped to feature at Deepdale.

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom is certainly expecting to face a top quality XI. He said pre-match: “100 per cent, there will be big hitters. There are internationals who have not played over the last couple of weeks, so they will have a strong team out against us.

“Regardless of which XI he puts out and what squad Mikel brings, we know the mentality and intensity they're bringing is of the best level - and the best you are going to face. They are big, strong, athletic players who can all handle the football - but who want to compete as well.”