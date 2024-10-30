Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber spotted as Arsenal squad arrive in Preston for Carabao Cup clash

By George Hodgson
Published 30th Oct 2024, 15:17 BST
Bukayo Sakaplaceholder image
Bukayo Saka | Arsenal FC via Getty Images
It’s Preston North End vs Arsenal in the Carabao Cup tonight

Arsenal have arrived in Preston with a whole host of first team stars, ahead of tonight’s Carabao Cup fourth round clash at Deepdale.

Bukayo Saka and Jurrien Timber have both travelled to Lancashire, with the Gunners having been snapped upon leaving Preston train station this afternoon. Saka returned to action last weekend, after missing a couple of games due to a hamstring injury.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Timber, meanwhile, was forced off in the closing stages of the Liverpool game on Sunday - but makes the trip to Deepdale. The likes of William Saliba, Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, Raheem Sterling, Thomas Partey, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and David Raya were also spotted getting on the coach.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta vowed to pick a strong side to face North End - who have knocked out Fulham, Sunderland and Harrogate Town so far in the competition. Youngsters Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Josh Nichols and goalkeeper, Tommy Setford, are all tipped to feature at Deepdale.

PNE boss Paul Heckingbottom is certainly expecting to face a top quality XI. He said pre-match: “100 per cent, there will be big hitters. There are internationals who have not played over the last couple of weeks, so they will have a strong team out against us.

“Regardless of which XI he puts out and what squad Mikel brings, we know the mentality and intensity they're bringing is of the best level - and the best you are going to face. They are big, strong, athletic players who can all handle the football - but who want to compete as well.”

Related topics:Bukayo SakaArsenalPreston
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice