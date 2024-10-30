Raheem Sterling | Getty Images

PNE host Mikel Arteta’s side in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup

Both Preston North End and Arsenal will be missing key players in Wednesday night’s round four Carabao Cup clash.

The Lilywhites - who have seen off Sunderland, Harrogate Town and Fulham so far in the competition - remain without striking duo Will Keane (thigh) and Milutin Osmajic (suspended). Republic of Ireland international, Robbie Brady, has now joined Keane on the treatment table. Patrick Bauer and Ched Evans are expected to stay sidelined, too.

As for Arsenal, centre-back Gabriel is not expected to feature although his knee injury - suffered against Liverpool - is not as bad as feared. Riccardo Calafiori, Kieran Tierney, Takehiro Tomiyasu and Martin Odegaard will miss out with respective injuries. But, William Saliba is back from suspension and it’s good news on Jurrien Timber - who is said to be ‘fine’ despite being forced off last Sunday.

The Gunners dumped Bolton Wanderers out, 5-1, in round two and double goal scorer on that night, Ethan Nwaneri, could well start at Deepdale. Myles Lewis-Skelly is another youngster tipped to get the nod, while Arteta did not rule out starting 18-year-old goalkeeper, Tommy Setford. The shot-stopper signed for £1million in the summer, from Ajax, and may well debut - given that Neto is cup-tied.

Preston North End squad vs Arsenal: Woodman, Cornell, Pradic; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Whatmough, Best, Kesler-Hayden; Whiteman, McCann, Ledson, Thordarson, Potts, Holmes, Frokjaer, Okkels, Bowler, Greenwood, T. Mawene; Riis, Stewart.

Arsenal squad vs Preston North End: Raya, Porter, Setford; Nichols, Heaven, Kiwior, Saliba, Timber, White, Kacurri, Zinchenko; Jorginho, Rice, Lewis-Skelly, Merino, Nwaneri, Partey, Havertz; Jesus, Martinelli, Saka, Sterling, Trossard, Kabia.