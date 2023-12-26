The Preston North End players congratulate Liam Millar following his winner against Leeds United

Preston North End fans have been reacting to their side’s 2-1 win against Leeds United at Deepdale.

The Lilywhites responded to disappointing defeats at the hands of Watford and Swansea and eased the pressure on manager Ryan Lowe by securing just their fourth Championship win since September 19. Alan Browne and Liam Millar both scored in the second half as Leeds lost keeper Illan Meslier following his sending off on 53 minutes.

The victory moved Preston back up to seventh in the table prior to Boxing Day’s 3pm kick-offs, after slipping into the bottom half of the table following Saturday’s sorry loss at the Swans. And as 16,149 home fans rejoiced inside the stadium, those on X - formerly Twitter – shared their thoughts on the win. Here’s a selection of the views shared.

@Allthingspne90: Fantastic performance from start to finish! Energy, hunger, passion… all we love to see. Shows what having fans backing the lads can do… time for the North end charge! Up the Ryan Lowes super white army!

@MickeyCh7: PRESTON NORTH END – You will be the death of me. What a great result, true team effort today. Played for each other and more importantly played for the gaffer. Proves we can compete against the best, but results have to be earned. Atmosphere was electric.

@ZinniaZee: Great team work! Great job lads.

@el_arbogast: Shame for the points lost for a lack of ambition against Swansea, Norwich and QPR. In any case, what a Christmas present.

@fulljonnynelson: Christmas is back on.

@ste_nic: Preston North End the most consistent inconsistent team in the world, I feared for the worst today so it was obvious we'd win.

@Supermaduka: Deserved that much better performance.

@DOMISMONEY: Playoffs back on.

@RyanCromie: That's the performance we want. Class.