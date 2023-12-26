Alan Browne scores

Preston North End owner Craig Hemmings had released a joint statement, with director Peter Ridsdale, ahead of the meeting with Leeds United - to support under pressure manager Ryan Lowe but also rally supporters for the sold out Boxing Day clash. And the reception received by the Lilywhites, as they emerged on to the Deepdale pitch, was exactly what the higher-ups had asked for. On a footballing day which always whets the appetite, both teams were roared on by their respective fan bases as match action approached.

The early kick-off, on paper, couldn't have been much tougher for a wounded Preston - who had lost in the 95th minute at Swansea four days ago. By contrast, high flying Leeds had destroyed fellow promotion chasers Ipswich Town. PNE have fed off the underdog tag plenty of times over the years though, and that was going to be the task here: a game in which the home faithful just wanted to see a proud performance even if a result proved elusive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An early blow would've set a terrible tone and North End ensured there wouldn't be one by doing the basics well - set up in a 4-1-4-1 shape, with a man-for-man midfield trio. Ben Whiteman was pushed on to operate as a number eight, with Ali McCann at the base, Duane Holmes wide right and Liam Millar wide left. It was the latter who had carried hope for PNE in south Wales and his confidence levels were on show again. Leeds full back Archie Gray was put to the test over the course of the first 45 minutes

Away boss Daniel Farke has a wealth of attacking talent at his disposal, but Leeds found clear-cut chances hard to come by. Joel Piroe scuffed a first time shot from close range, after direct wide play from Djed Spence - while a couple of dangerous set pieces were met by Leeds heads but sent comfortably wide for returning PNE goalkeeper Freddie Woodman. It was North End's number 23 who had the most meaningful first half effort, with his 20 yard dipping strike tipped over by Illan Meslier.

As the two teams headed in at the break, Preston will have been content with their work but well aware of Leeds' potential to shift up the gears and step it up. Therefore, Lowe's half time message must've been along the lines of PNE turning their display into a 90 minute one - and not putting their first half shift to waste like against Watford. Any expected improvement from Leeds, though, did not factor in the sheer moment of madness from Illan Meslier on 53 minutes.

After the Leeds number one claimed a floated Brad Potts cross, Meslier's feathers were rustled by a man looking to wind up in Whiteman. But, it was Milutin Osmajic who sent the Leeds man over the edge, with the Montenegrin's shove in the chest met with a strike to the face from Meslier's right glove. Referee Josh Smith had a front seat view and instantly brandished the straight red card. And with a man advantage, North End wasted no time in making it count.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unsurprisingly, Millar - whose crossing quality has improved since his arrival on transfer deadline day - made it happen for PNE. He shifted inside and curled the most inviting of crosses into the Leeds box; the kind Alan Browne quite enjoys attacking. Up popped Preston's captain, to contest bravely in the air with Spence and direct his header into the bottom left corner. Lift off for North End, who had been given a helping hand but grafted extremely hard for their opener and found it.

Leeds were lacking the pace and power you associate with them and looked physically shot in plenty of moments, but they are never a team to rule out - even with ten men. With eight minutes of normal time to play, Dan James drove inside and won a penalty after slight contact from the foot of Ali McCann. Up stepped Pascal Struijk, who slotted home from 12 yards and ensured both skippers were on the score sheet.

There was still time left for either side to grab a winner and Leeds' packed away end was producing ferocious noise every time a visiting player received the ball in Preston's half. But, the hosts still had an extra player out there and Millar sensed the opportunity to produce a Christmas cracker with 90 seconds of normal time to play. After collecting the ball by the corner flag, the Canadian flew inside and bent a beautiful effort into the top right corner - out of substitute Karl Darlow's reach. Deepdale was brought to its feet and did its job in seeing the white and blue shirts over the line, after eight minutes of added time. As far as late presents go, three points at home to Leeds United is a mighty fine one.

Attendance: 21,816.