Championship best and worst stadiums: How Preston North End’s Deepdale ranks against Blackburn Rovers, Wrexham & Co

By Pepe Lacey
Published 4th Jun 2025, 05:00 BST

The best and worst stadiums in the Championship - and where Deepdale ranks

PNE turned Deepdale into a fortress last season as they avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign.

The Lilywhites went on an impressive 14-game unbeaten run between November and April on home soil, which saw them pick up four wins and 10 draws.

With Deepdale a place to be feared on the pitch last term, attendances were been impressive, with an average of 16,505 turning up in support of Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

But how does PNE’s home rank against fellow Championship grounds?

We’ve taken a look at the rating of every second-tier stadium based on Google Reviews to see how Deepdale compares.

NOTE: Each ground is given a rating out of 5 based on reviews.

Here’s where Deepdale ranks compared to rivals grounds in the second tier this term.

How Deepdale ranks as the Championship's best stadium.

1. Championship best and worst stadiums

How Deepdale ranks as the Championship's best stadium. | CameraSport - Lee Parker

Google star rating: 4.0.

2. Oxford United - Kassam Stadium

Google star rating: 4.0. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.1.

3. QPR - Loftus Road

Google star rating: 4.1. | Getty Images

Google star rating: 4.2.

4. Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park

Google star rating: 4.2. | Getty Images

