PNE turned Deepdale into a fortress last season as they avoided relegation on the final day of the campaign.

The Lilywhites went on an impressive 14-game unbeaten run between November and April on home soil, which saw them pick up four wins and 10 draws.

With Deepdale a place to be feared on the pitch last term, attendances were been impressive, with an average of 16,505 turning up in support of Paul Heckingbottom’s men.

But how does PNE’s home rank against fellow Championship grounds?

We’ve taken a look at the rating of every second-tier stadium based on Google Reviews to see how Deepdale compares.

NOTE: Each ground is given a rating out of 5 based on reviews.

Here’s where Deepdale ranks compared to rivals grounds in the second tier this term.

Your next PNE read: Ex-Preston North End man ponders potential next move after Derby County exit - chat with one manager confirmed

1 . Championship best and worst stadiums How Deepdale ranks as the Championship's best stadium. | CameraSport - Lee Parker Photo Sales

2 . Oxford United - Kassam Stadium Google star rating: 4.0. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Blackburn Rovers - Ewood Park Google star rating: 4.2. | Getty Images Photo Sales