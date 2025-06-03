Ex-Preston North End man ponders potential next move after Derby County exit - chat with one manager confirmed
Former Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen is excited for his next challenge after leaving Derby County this summer.
The 31-year-old saw his contract at Pride Park expire following the 2024/25 season and he now moves on to pastures new. Barkhuizen scored made 113 appearances for Derby in three years with the Rams, and won promotion in 2023/24 from League One.
He has now sat down with the Lancashire Post to reflect on his five-and-a-half years at PNE, and towards the end of the 90 minute chat looked ahead to what comes next in his playing career.
Barkhuizen, who scored 38 goals in a Preston shirt and assisted 21, admits he has felt ready for something new for a while now. He already has one option on the table and is open to a move abroad.
“It’s really exciting to try something new,” he told the Lancashire Post. “I want to go somewhere and play every week and prove I’ve still got the ability I had, to perform. I am looking forward to this summer to see what it brings; I like a new challenge and I am probably more of a leader, and a bit older.
“It will be nice to bring those attributes to a dressing room and see how that fares. It is quiet at the moment. I have had a few phone calls, which is nice to get early doors. I spoke with one manager which is a really good option for me to be honest, and I will just let my agent do what he can.
“I have said for a few years I would like to experience going abroad. Whether that is this time, or when I am a bit older, because I don’t really care where I go abroad - I just think it would be really cool to experience a different culture. Whether that happens or not, I don’t know, but hopefully I can get myself something decent and a really good project.
“The States would obviously be cool, because they are so different to us but speak English - and I have a really good friend who lives in the States now. But, I had a phone call from South Korea in January and I said to my agent that if we can get it done I would go, because that is the complete opposite.
“It was a small town, they didn’t speak English, but the challenge of living a different life excites me. Again, would another promotion from League One excite me? Yeah, it would, so we’ll see.”
