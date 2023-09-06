Mikey O'Neill

Preston North End forward Mikey O'Neill has signed for Southport on a short term loan deal.

The 19-year-old heads out for game time with the National League North side, whom he has joined until January 6th. O'Neill spent the second half of last season with League Two side Grimsby Town and made 11 appearances for the Mariners.

O'Neill broke on to the first team scene at the end of the 2021/22 campaign and went on to sign professional terms with PNE. The youngster has made eight senior appearances in North End colours and is under contract until the summer of 2024.

When asked about the attacker last month, manager Ryan Lowe said: “We feel, for Mikey to push on with us, or someone else - I am not sitting here saying his career at Preston North End is over, because it’s far from that - but he has got to go somewhere and produce, do the right things and score some goals.

“It is over to his representatives to get that loan move for him and once they do, and it’s the right fit, then we will agree on something that’s best for him. And if he can go somewhere and rip it up, then he’s still our player and we know we can trust him. We know he’s got to go somewhere and play some games soon, so yeah, we’re just waiting for the phone to ring.”