Preston transfer news: Lilywhites midfielder's future remains unclear, Norwich City ready raid for Man Utd starlet
Preston North End will look to finish their season on a high this weekend, when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in a Saturday lunchtime kick-off.
While the game is a bit of an end-of-season dead rubber, Preston will be looking to continue their fine winning run and hold onto 13th place, while the hosts will aim to leapfrog Blackburn Rovers into 15th.
The last time the two sides met, back in early January, Lewis Grabban's second-half penalty saw Forest snatch a narrow win at Deepdale, as they took all three points with their only shot on target.
Meanwhile, Leicester City loan man Daniel Iversen has discussed the prospect of remaining with Preston beyond this season, and claimed: “It’s not in my hands so I can’t really say a lot. I need to try and go out on loan next season again and of course Leicester will be involved in that.
“I’m happy here and have enjoyed the loan, I’ve enjoyed all my loan spells.”
The 23-year-old spent the first half of the 2020/21 season on loan with OH Leuven, before moving to the Lilywhites in January. He's made 22 appearances since joining the club temporarily, and has kept eight clean sheets - including four in his last four appearances.
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's action continues: