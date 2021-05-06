Preston transfer news: Lilywhites midfielder's future remains unclear, Norwich City ready raid for Man Utd starlet

While the game is a bit of an end-of-season dead rubber, Preston will be looking to continue their fine winning run and hold onto 13th place, while the hosts will aim to leapfrog Blackburn Rovers into 15th.

The last time the two sides met, back in early January, Lewis Grabban's second-half penalty saw Forest snatch a narrow win at Deepdale, as they took all three points with their only shot on target.

Meanwhile, Leicester City loan man Daniel Iversen has discussed the prospect of remaining with Preston beyond this season, and claimed: “It’s not in my hands so I can’t really say a lot. I need to try and go out on loan next season again and of course Leicester will be involved in that.

“I’m happy here and have enjoyed the loan, I’ve enjoyed all my loan spells.”

The 23-year-old spent the first half of the 2020/21 season on loan with OH Leuven, before moving to the Lilywhites in January. He's made 22 appearances since joining the club temporarily, and has kept eight clean sheets - including four in his last four appearances.

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Preston North End and the rest of the Championship, as the build-up to this weekend's action continues:

1. Ex-Rotherham man favourite for England U21 job Ex-Rotherham United and QPR man Justin Cochrane has been named as the favourite for the England U21 job. He's currently in charge of the England U17 side, and was previously a youth team coach for Spurs. (SkyBet) Photo: Lynne Cameron

2. Bees name striker asking price Brentford will demand a fee in the region of £4m for striker Halil Dervisoglu, if Galatasaray wish to sign him permanently when the transfer window opens. He joined the Turkish giants in January, after failing to fully break into the Bees squad. (Sport Witness) Photo: Warren Little

3. Terriers tipped to re-sign Rhodes Huddersfield are understood to be "expected" to sign Sheffield Wednesday striker Jordan Rhodes in the summer. The former Terriers man, who cost the Owls £10m, netted 40 goals in the 2011/12 season for Huddersfield. (Football League World) Photo: Michael Steele

4. Allen set for Stoke exit Stoke City stalwart Joe Allen is set to leave the club this summer, as the Potters look to continue their squad overhaul. He joined the Potters for £13m back in 2016, as part of a £35m spending spree. (Telegraph) Photo: Nathan Stirk