PNE fans saw their team win 2-1 against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale

Preston North End came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 on Saturday, with Duane Holmes’ first Championship goal for the club a match winner at Deepdale.

The American slotted home after terrific work from fellow summer recruit Mads Frokjaer, who nutmegged Jay Fulton down the left flank before pulling the ball across for Holmes to smash home.

Andrew Hughes had equalised for North End in the second half, with Harrison Ashby’s goal having sent Swansea in ahead at half-time.

Check out our match gallery to see if you or a friend were snapped at Deepdale.

