News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash
Police give update on heart surgeon arrested over alleged sexual harassment
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
UPDATED: Murder investigation underway after two-year-old boy dies
PNE fans vs Swansea CityPNE fans vs Swansea City
PNE fans vs Swansea City

15 of the best fan photos from Preston North End’s comeback win against Swansea City

PNE fans saw their team win 2-1 against Swansea City on Saturday afternoon at Deepdale

By George Hodgson
Published 28th Aug 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 11:49 BST

Preston North End came from behind to beat Swansea City 2-1 on Saturday, with Duane Holmes’ first Championship goal for the club a match winner at Deepdale.

The American slotted home after terrific work from fellow summer recruit Mads Frokjaer, who nutmegged Jay Fulton down the left flank before pulling the ball across for Holmes to smash home.

Andrew Hughes had equalised for North End in the second half, with Harrison Ashby’s goal having sent Swansea in ahead at half-time.

Check out our match gallery to see if you or a friend were snapped at Deepdale.

PNE fans vs Swansea City

1. 2. PNE fans vs Swansea City

PNE fans vs Swansea City

Photo Sales
PNE fans vs Swansea City

2. 3. PNE fans vs Swansea City

PNE fans vs Swansea City

Photo Sales
PNE fans vs Swansea City

3. 4. PNE fans vs Swansea City

PNE fans vs Swansea City

Photo Sales
PNE fans vs Swansea City

4. 5. PNE fans vs Swansea City

PNE fans vs Swansea City

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page