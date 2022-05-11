Preston Schools' Cup Finals make a welcome and successful return at Preston North End's Deepdale

It was the first time since 2019 that they has been played due to the pandemic, with 1,807 fans coming through the turnstiles during the day to watch the 10 finals.

They were treated to a feast of football from early morning through to the late afternoon, with the standard of play excellent.

Preston North End had beaten Middlesbrough 4-1 the day before and this time it was the turn of youngsters from the city to display their talents.

The Under-11s girls Dick,Kerr Ladies Shield and the Under-12s girls Melissa Smith Shield were played at the same time to kick the finals off.

Brockholes Wood Primary beat St Peter’s CofE Primary 2-1 to lift the Dick,Kerr Ladies Shield.

The Melissa Smith Shield was won by Broughton High School who beat Archbishop Temple 4-0.

There was victory for Broughton High too in the Under-14s girls Dixon Cup. They took on St Cecilia’s RC High and won 7-2.

Archbishop Temple triumphed in the Under-16s girls Guild Cup, winning 5-1 against Our Lady’s RC High.

The Under-11 boys Harold Slater Shield was contested by St Peter’s CofE Primary and Cottam Primary, with St Peter’s winning 4-0.

Corpus Christi Catholic High beat Ashton High 5-0 in the Under-12s boys Mick Baxter Trophy.

There was a nine-goal thriller in the Under-13s Jack May Cup final between Fulwood Academy and Longridge High.

Fulwood ran out 5-4 winners to lift the silverware.

The Under-14s boys William Dawson Cup was shared by Longridge High and Broughton High and a keenly-contested 1-1 draw.

Fulwood Academy won the Under-15s boys Ord/Hargreaves Cup after a 2-1 victory over Our Lady’s RC High School.

The last game of the day saw Longridge High go toe-to-toe with Broughton High.

Nothing could separate them over 60 minutes, with the game ending 0-0. It went to penalties with Longridge emerging victorious from the shoot-out.

A number of local companies sponsored the finals, with former PNE goalkeeper Alan Kelly making a donation to sponsor the player of the match for each final.