Here are the best from all of today’s Championship transfer rumours.

Preston North End will see a large chunk of players depart the club following the expiry of contract this summer.

Out of all the players whose deals are up at the end of the season, Bambo Diaby is the only one that has been offered to extend his stay at Deepdale.

The likes of Izzy Bron, Scott Sinclair and Tom Barkhuizen have all been released, with the Lilywhites have revealed they will listen to offers for Matthew Olosunde, Josh Harrop and Tom Bayliss.

The latter two spent the 2021-22 campaign on loan with Fleetwood Town and Wigan Athletic respectively, while Olosunde has only made two appearances in the Championship this season.

Here are today’s transfer rumours...

1. Coventry City to miss out on defender to European giants Coventry City have suffered a blow in their attempts to bring Ian Maatsen back to the club with Borussia Dortmund also thought to be interested in the left-back. Maatsen was named as City's Young Player of The Year this season. (Football League World) Photo Sales

2. Fulham keeping tabs on ex-Tottenham star Fulham are reportedly considering a move for Watford's Moussa Sissoko as they search for players with Premier League experience. The 32-year-old has spent the last nine years in the English top flight with Newcastle, Tottenham and Watford. (Sport Witness) Photo Sales

3. Cardiff suffer blow in pursuit of Millwall youngster Cardiff City look set to miss out on Millwall's Chinwike Okoli, with the 18-year-old preparing to sign his first professional contract with the Lions. Aston Villa, Bournemouth and Fulham have also expressed interest in the youngster. (The 72) Photo Sales

4. Millwall among clubs targeting Terriers defender Millwall have expressed interest in Huddersfield Town's Harry Toffolo, with the likes of Norwich, Blackburn and Middlesbrough also keen. The 26-year-old spent half a season with the Lions in 2018 before he was released without playing a single game. (TEAMtalk) Photo Sales