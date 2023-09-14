Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe

Plymouth Argyle director of football Neil Dewsnip knows just how much Ryan Lowe and Steven Schumacher will want to be on the winning side this Saturday.

It’s Preston North End versus Plymouth Argyle at Deepdale, as Lowe faces his former club for the first time since leaving them in December 2021. Schumacher turned down the chance to follow Lowe to Preston - and went on to guide the Pilgrims to the League One title last season.

The two managers have remained close friends ever since and Dewsnip - who worked with both individuals at Home Park - has weighed in with his thoughts ahead of the match. He sees two fierce competitors, but two very different coaches at the same time. It’s a game Dewsnip is sure will be contested in good nature.

“It’s an edge to the game because of the fact Ryan is the most recent ex-Argyle manager,” he said. “I’m sure he will want to continue the good form Preston North End are in. They are top of the league and they are there for a reason, so we will be doing our homework, as we do with every opponent. The bottom line is Ryan will be desperately trying to win the game for Preston North End and Steven will be desperately trying to win the game for Plymouth Argyle.

“We will look forward to seeing him, and sharing a sandwich and a drink after the game, hopefully with three points in our bag not his. The dynamic between them is very strong. They have got a long history in football, so Argyle is just a small part of that really. They have played numerous games together, they started their coaching and managing career together. I kind of joined along the way. They are friends. Ryan is absolutely delighted in the conversations I have with him that Argyle have done well.

“He was at Wembley Stadium supporting us (in the Papa Johns Trophy final last April). He was one of the first people that rang me to congratulate us on our title last season, so the bond between them is very strong as friends, but they are both highly competitive individuals. Whilst there will be massive respect between them they will both be trying to win. It won’t be Ryan Lowe versus Steven Schumacher. It’s not like that. It will be Preston North End versus Plymouth Argyle.

