Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe will go up against some familiar faces on Saturday - and he has watched plenty of Plymouth Argyle ahead of the Deepdale encounter.

Lowe left the Pilgrims to take on the PNE job in December 2021. His old club went on to win the League One title the following campaign and return to the Championship for the first time in 13 years. And it’s Plymouth who await for Preston after the international break, with the promoted side set to make the long trip up to Lancashire.

North End’s boss will share the touchline with one of his ‘best mates’ - Steven Schumacher having turned down the chance to follow Lowe to Deepdale and remain as his assistant. Plymouth offered Schumacher the job and he went on to finish the job he and Lowe started together at Home Park. Preston’s boss has been pleased to see his former coach succeed and knows what’s in store this weekend.

“As far as Schuey goes, he has done unbelievable,” said Lowe on the EFL Podcast. “Did I see that in him? Yeah, of course. He was a top assistant manager and a top coach, and he has took the club to a different level. They are waiting for us; on the way. Us being top of the league for that game, they are going to want to come and showcase what they can do.

“They have been fantastic. I have watched a lot of the games already, because I'm supporting Schuey when we are not playing them. They are going to be a tough team to beat, because as you have seen already they will win games of football. A lot of people may have had them down to be relegated; not a chance. I see them finishing minimum mid-table... they are a good little outfit."

Lowe also reflected on the process of seeking a swift alternative to Schumacher at Deepdale. Time was not on the Liverpudlian’s side, but Lowe moved quickly to bring in Mike Marsh and it is a decision he has not regretted.

“There was a time when I didn’t know what to do!” said Lowe. “It’s a funny story and we can laugh about it now. I’d left my car behind with him, hoping he’d bring some more of my clothes with him. He ends up taking my car and my job, but it was an opportunity he couldn’t turn down and - in the midst of all that - Mike Marsh was always on our radar.

“There were a couple of opportunities for me to potentially leave Plymouth, before I left. I won’t name the teams or whatever, but I may have had to made the decision earlier. I chose to stay and stick with it, because I wanted to fulfill it. But, when a football club like Preston North End comes calling, you just can’t say no. To be back home with the family also, was a massive part of it.

“When we were talking about assistant managers, we’d already spoken about Mike Marsh who’d been out of work after leaving Swansea with Steve Cooper. I was hopefully going to bring him and Schuey with us, but then Schuey turned to say he would stay and that was fine. Then, the minute I met Marshy - he came to my house the night Schuey agreed to take the Plymouth job.