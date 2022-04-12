Preston North End's Under-19s wrap-up Youth Alliance title in style

They clinched the title in style, demolishing Port Vale 8-1 in a game played at Kidsgrove Athletic on Tuesday lunchtime.

Aaron Bennett hit a hat-trick, Jacob Slater scored twice, while skipper Mikey O’Neill, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson and Josh Seary found the net.

North End were 5-1 up by half-time, with goalkeeper James Pradic saving a first-half penalty.

Two of Bennett’s goals came in the second half as PNE offered no let-up to their hosts.

The title was wrapped-up with three games to spare, underlining the PNE youngster’s good form this season.

They have only lost twice in 23 league games, while beating Vale was a 12th league and cup unbeaten.

The Under-19s have also reached the final of the national final of the Alliance Cup where they will play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in May.