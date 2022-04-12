Preston North End's Under-19s wrap-up Youth Alliance title in style

Preston North End’s Under-19s have been crowned champions of the Youth Alliance North West Conference.

By Dave Seddon
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 2:31 pm

They clinched the title in style, demolishing Port Vale 8-1 in a game played at Kidsgrove Athletic on Tuesday lunchtime.

Aaron Bennett hit a hat-trick, Jacob Slater scored twice, while skipper Mikey O’Neill, Jacob Holland-Wilkinson and Josh Seary found the net.

North End were 5-1 up by half-time, with goalkeeper James Pradic saving a first-half penalty.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Two of Bennett’s goals came in the second half as PNE offered no let-up to their hosts.

The title was wrapped-up with three games to spare, underlining the PNE youngster’s good form this season.

They have only lost twice in 23 league games, while beating Vale was a 12th league and cup unbeaten.

The Under-19s have also reached the final of the national final of the Alliance Cup where they will play Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in May.

Mikey O'Neill skippered Preston North End Under-19s to an 8-1 win over Port Vale

Read More

Read More
Preston North End Under-19s beat Bolton Wanderers to reach the Youth Alliance Cu...
Port Vale