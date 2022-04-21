Preston North End's Under-19s skipper to step-up to the professional ranks two years after signing from Cork City

The 18-year-old defender is coming to the end of his second year of a scholar and the deal he signed when he joined from Cork City in 2020 included a pro contract at the end of the scholarship.

Nevin has been a key figure in the Under-19s this season, helping them win the North West Youth Alliance title and reach the final of the National Alliance Cup – they face Luton at Kenilworth Road on May 4.

On Tuesday, he skippered a young reserves side in their Central League Cup semi-final win over Carlisle at Springfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North End signed Nevin two years ago after he was scouted in Ireland.

He was sidelined by injury for a chunk of his first season at the club but has been a regular in the defence this campaign.

Last week, PNE offered professional contract to Nevin’s fellow second-year scholars Mikey O’Neill and Aaron Bennett.

They also triggered year extensions to their scholarships while the terms of their professional deals are sorted out.

Preston North End's Deepdale ground

First-year scholars Josh Seary and Noah Mawene had professional deals built into their contracts when they joined the club last summer.

North End manager Ryan Lowe has challenged the youngsters in PNE’s academy to impress and earn the chance to train with the first-team squad at Euxton.

Lowe wants a smoother pathway between Springfields and Euxton but it is not a tick-box exercise, the youngsters needing to show they have the talent to potentially make it at first-team level.

With the size of the senior squad, most of the youth-team and first-year professionals have trained at Springfields since Lowe came in.

But he wants to see more younger players push to part of the senior picture.

Speaking about his pro deal, Republic of Ireland youth international Nevin told PNE’s official website: “I'm delighted and I just can't wait to take that next step.

"It's going to be tough, I want to be up there training with the first team and playing regularly in reserve games to try and catch the manager's eye.