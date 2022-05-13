Preston North End's transfer-listing of trio is designed to create space on the Deepdale wage bill

Josh Harrop, Matthew Olosunde and Tom Bayliss are being allowed to find new clubs this summer as they aren’t in Ryan Lowe’s plans for the 2022/23 campaign.

All have 12 months remaining on their contracts which would entitle the Lilywhites to ask for a fee for them.

But with there not expected to be huge amounts of cash floating around in the transfer market, North End’s main focus is moving them off the wage bill and creating space for incoming recruitment.

Josh Harrop is his only Preston North End appearance last season

It would mean a hit being taken in terms of the fees they paid for Harrop and Bayliss, with PNE paying around £600,000 to sign Harrop from Manchester United five years ago and a reported £1.2m for Bayliss from Coventry in August 2019.

Olosunde was signed on a Bosman from Rotherham last summer after his contract had run out with the Millers.

Transfer-listing the trio is in addition to the release of 13 players from the first-team squad.

Preston North End defender Matthew Olosunde

It is a clearing of the decks exercise as North End manager Lowe looks to add to the core of players who played regularly in the campaign just finished.

Bayliss hasn’t been at Deepdale in Lowe’s time in charge.

The midfielder was loaned to Wigan Athletic at the end of August, his one appearance for PNE this season being in the Carabao Cup victory at Morecambe.

Bayliss, 23, made eight appearances in Wigan’s League One title-winning campaign, playing three times in the FA Cup and five times in the Papa John’s Trophy.

Harrop didn’t make the 25-man squad at PNE for the first-half of the season having suffered injury problems in pre-season.

Lowe played him in the FA Cup defeat to Cardiff in January, bringing him on as a substitute in South Wales.

He was loaned out to Fleetwood at the end of the transfer window but damaged a hamstring a few minutes into his debut against Cambridge.

Harrop returned later in the season to make four more appearances.

Olosunde has featured just twice for PNE, injury delaying his debut until the derby at Blackburn on December 4. He then came on as a sub against Swansea in January.