There was plenty going on at Deepdale in the 2021/22 season but ultimately they didn’t really trouble the upper or lower places in the table.

Frankie McAvoy started the campaign as head coach before his sacking in December saw Ryan Ledson step in as manager.

There was an improvement under Lowe but he recognises much work needs to be done this summer to turn North End into a side challenging for the play-offs.

Here are the PNE player ratings for the season for those who started a minimum of four Championship matches.

1. Cameron Archer 8 Arrived from Aston Villa on loan in January, scored on his debut at West Brom and put the ball in the Blackpool net. Seven goals in his first half-season at Championship level. Rating: 8 Photo: CameraSport - Alex Dodd Photo Sales

2. Tom Barkhuizen 5 After being PNE's Mr Consistent in terms of appearances in past seasons, he had a torrid time with illness and injury this season. Barkuizen was restricted to just 10 league starts. Rating: 5 Photo: CameraSport - Ian Cook Photo Sales

3. Patrick Bauer 6 Steady enough season at the back for the German centre-half. Got on the scoresheet three times. His presence was missed in a couple of games towards the end of the season when PNE shipped goals. Rating: 6 Photo: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns Photo Sales

4. Alan Browne 6 The PNE skipper has been critical of his form this season and will be looking to be better next time. Struggled for sharpness earlier in the campaign after summer hip surgery. His four goals came in Ryan Lowe's time as manager. Rating: 6 Photo: CameraSport - Dave Howarth Photo Sales