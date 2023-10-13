Preston North End are almost a quarter of the way through the Championship season, with 20 points on the board.

Ryan Lowe’s men sit third in the table but headed into the international break on the back of three defeats, so improvement will certainly be the aim when PNE return to action next weekend. An eight-game unbeaten start to the season has left Preston in a strong position and competition for places is healthy within the squad.

Lowe is perhaps still piecing together the puzzle, trying to work out his best team while recognising the need for rotation and flexibility. Injuries also come into play, with Calvin Ramsay, Emil Riis and Ched Evans yet to kick a ball. Ben Whiteman and Robbie Brady were late starters this campaign and Ali McCann is now sidelined. There are, therefore, plenty of things to take into account when selecting a ‘strongest PNE XI’ - something which will likely fluctuate a lot as the season progresses.

For now, though, there are some definites: Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Brad Potts and club captain Alan Browne are easy picks. Summer recruits then come into the picture and plenty of those have had a positive impact. Formation is another thing to consider and Lowe has tinkered more this season than in his previous two. North End’s options down the left flank are not as strong as last season, when Alvaro Fernandez was on loan from Manchester United.

Preston’s boss has used youngster Kian Best, experienced head Robbie Brady, attacker Liam Millar and even Hughes there already. Millar is a threat and - based on his performances so far - is someone you want in the team, asking questions and going at defenders. It begs the question whether a flexible back four system could bring the best out of North End’s squad - one in which Millar can drop back if required and the dynamic of the midfield can easily flip.

Duane Holmes and Mads Frokjaer are both goal threats, with four goals and four assists between them already. There will be plenty of games where Ryan Ledson and Ali McCann’s traits are needed though - both have put in some strong performances this season and contributed to those early wins. Up top, Milutin Osmajic is still finding his feet and must be allowed time to settle and adjust - on and off the pitch. The hope is he will go from strength-to-strength and have a big say in the season. For now, though, Will Keane is a tried and trusted presence at the top end of the pitch.