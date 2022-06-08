The Lilywhites are starting from scratch in respect of the keeping department, with four senior shot-stoppers and two young ones having left Deepdale in recent weeks.

They had considered bringing in three replacements but for now will target two new faces and have promising academy prospect James Pradic – a second-year scholar – backing them up as the third-choice.

That will be kept under review, with EFL rules permitting emergency loans outside of the transfer window should injury hit both of their senior keepers.

Newcastle United goalkeeper Freddie Woodman has been linked with a loan move to Preston North End

North End have been linked with a host of keepers since the end of the season, with agents well aware they are on the look out.

Newcastle United’s Freddie Woodman, Gavin Bazunu at Manchester City, Hull City’s Matt Ingram and Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist are just four of the names to have found their way into the media.

With PNE wanting their first-choice to be a loan from the Premier League, Woodman at this stage would seem a good fit – he played nearly 100 Championship games during two seasons on loan at Swansea.

Manchester City's Republic of Ireland goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu before the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Rajko Mitic Stadium in Belgrade, Serbia

Bazunu, a Republic of Ireland international, spent last season on loan at Portsmouth and is reported to be interesting Southampton.

Hull recently took up a one-year’s extension on Ingram’s contract, while Siegrist is a free agent having reached the end of his contract with Dundee United.

Siegrist is interesting Celtic, so staying in Scottish football could appeal to the 30-year-old Swiss.

North End of course have outfield targets in their sights as well as keepers and they could complete their first incoming summer deal before the weekend.

They are understood to have three deals on the go at the moment, all at slightly different stages, but one is definitely nearing completion.

Of the three currently being negotiated, the Lancashire Post understands one of them involves a signing from overseas.

The player in question will need to meet the necessary criteria – done on a points system - to be able to play in this country, so that deal might take a little longer to go through.