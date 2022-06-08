It was only the former Preston North End loanee’s second appearance for the Under-21s having made his debut against the Czech Republic last Friday.

But he looked at home as he tucked away the young Lions’ third goal in a 3-0 win at Chesterfield’s Technique Stadium which ensured qualification for next summer’s European Under-21 Championships.

Archer came off the bench in the 73rd minute to replace Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun who had bagged England’s first two goals.

Within four minutes he had found the net, meeting a cross from Everton winger Anthony Gordon – another player to have played on loan at PNE – and sweeping a shot home.

Aston Villa striker Archer spent the second-half of the season with North End and scored seven goals in the Championship.

He bagged the winner against Blackpool in April to make him a firm fans’ favourite.

PNE have made no secret of the fact they would like him back on loan at Deepdale next season.

They will have to be patient though, with Villa wanting the 20-year-old to start pre-season training with them before making any decision of where he plays his football in 2022/23.

Lilywhites boss Ryan Lowe is a good friend of Villa head coach Steven Gerrard, that helping to secure the loan deal in January.

Lowe will be hoping the way North End looked after Archer and helped develop his game during his four months at Deepdale, will go in their favour should Villa opt to loan him out again.

Tuesday night’s win for England saw them top the group ahead of the Czech Republic with one game remaining.

Balogun broke the deadlock just before half-time and then netted a second goal in the 66th minute.

It was then Archer’s turn to take centre stage and score the third to round-off victory.

Another former PNE loanee Sepp van den Berg was also on target in Under-21s action on Tuesday night.

The defender scored for the Netherlands in their 6-0 win over Gibraltar, that his first goal at that level.