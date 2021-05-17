Preston North End's shirt sponsors down the years

The Lilywhites were one of the first clubs in England to have a kit sponsor when Pontins was on the front of the classic Adidas shirt for the 1979/80 season.

In those early years of shirt sponsors, clubs had to revert to a plain shirt without the sponsors' name if their game was picked for live broadcast or shown on a highlights programme.

Here we have a look back at the various shirt sponsors North End have had, there just being a short spell at the start of the 1990/91 season when they didn't have a sponsor.

Trailblazers.... Shirt sponsorship appeared in English football in the 1979/80 season and PNE were one of only four clubs to do so. Holiday firm Pontins had its logo on the shirts.

Second name PNE's second shirt sponsor was insurance form LEI in the 1984/85 season, as seen here against York City.

Re-election shirts Lombard Continental was North End's shirt sponsor in the 1985/86 re-election season.

Classic shirt Local firm Garratts Insurance had their name on PNE's shirts for four years, starting with the 1986/87 promotion season.