Preston North End's shirt sponsors down the years
Preston North End will announce a new shirt sponsor this summer after their deal with 32Red came to an end.
Monday, 17th May 2021, 3:38 pm
The Lilywhites were one of the first clubs in England to have a kit sponsor when Pontins was on the front of the classic Adidas shirt for the 1979/80 season.
In those early years of shirt sponsors, clubs had to revert to a plain shirt without the sponsors' name if their game was picked for live broadcast or shown on a highlights programme.
Here we have a look back at the various shirt sponsors North End have had, there just being a short spell at the start of the 1990/91 season when they didn't have a sponsor.
Page 1 of 5